Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Burger to Guy’s Burger Joint

Carnival Cruise Line has added a new burger to Guy’s Burger Joint that is featured on Carnival cruise ships.



The new Funderstruck Nacho Burger was created by the one and only Guy Fieri and will be available on Carnival cruise ships for a limited time only.

The Funderstruck Nacho Burger is comprised of a toasted brioche bun, the chef’s famed 80/20 burger patty, donkey sauce and super melty cheese, and stacked with nacho seasoning, borracho beans, crispy corn tortilla strips, fried jalapenos and fresh pico de gallo.

Fieri also introduced Fully Loaded Fundertots, which are now available for a limited time at Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse Brewhouse aboard Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama and Mardi Gras.

Other popular menu items at Guy’s Burger Joint include The Plain Jane, The Straight Up, The Pig Patty, The Ringer, and The Chilius Maximus.

And at Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, guests can enjoy a full-blown smokehouse experience, from music and beers brewed on board to the most real-deal barbequed brisket, pulled pork and more, all smoked on board.