Cruise Line Eliminates Single Supplement on Over 275 Cruises Through March 2023

A cruise line is offering no single supplements on over 275 cruises on cruise ships that depart through the end of March 2023.



Celebrity Cruises will allow solo cruisers to sail at the same rate as those who book double occupancy on nearly 300 cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and Europe through next March.

Normally, solo cruisers who are staying in a cabin by themself have to pay anywhere from 150-200% of the double occupancy fare. Celebrity Cruises has eliminated the single supplement on hundreds of cruises starting this week.

Good on over 275 cruises that depart from June 26, 2022 through March 30, 2023

Good on select Caribbean, Alaska, Mexican Riviera, and Europe cruises

Combinable with Always Included and BOGO60 (Semi-Annual Sale)

Offer based on availability

Offer applies to select interior, ocean view, veranda, Concierge Class, AquaClass and Suite category staterooms.

Offer applies to individual and prevailing group rates. Prices and Offer are subject to availability and change without notice, capacity controlled and combinable with The Always Included and various brand offers.

For complete terms and details of this offer from Celebrity Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit CelebrityCruises.com.