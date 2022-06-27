Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Cruise Line Eliminates Single Supplement on Over 275 Cruises Through March 2023

Cruise Line Eliminates Single Supplement on Over 275 Cruises Through March 2023

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises
A cruise line is offering no single supplements on over 275 cruises on cruise ships that depart through the end of March 2023.

Celebrity Cruises will allow solo cruisers to sail at the same rate as those who book double occupancy on nearly 300 cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and Europe through next March.

Normally, solo cruisers who are staying in a cabin by themself have to pay anywhere from 150-200% of the double occupancy fare. Celebrity Cruises has eliminated the single supplement on hundreds of cruises starting this week.

  • Good on over 275 cruises that depart from June 26, 2022 through March 30, 2023
  • Good on select Caribbean, Alaska, Mexican Riviera, and Europe cruises
  • Combinable with Always Included and BOGO60 (Semi-Annual Sale)
  • Offer based on availability
  • View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity 

Offer applies to select interior, ocean view, veranda, Concierge Class, AquaClass and Suite category staterooms.

Offer applies to individual and prevailing group rates. Prices and Offer are subject to availability and change without notice, capacity controlled and combinable with The Always Included and various brand offers.

For complete terms and details of this offer from Celebrity Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit CelebrityCruises.com.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Latest article

