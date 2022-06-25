Royal Caribbean Extends Health Protocols on Specific Cruises

Royal Caribbean has extended the health protocols on their cruise ships through the end of July for all European cruises.



All Royal Caribbean guests age 12 and older (18 and older if your cruise departs from Stockholm) must present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with the final dose administered at least 14 days before sailing for all cruises in Europe.

Children age 11 or younger do not require COVID-19 vaccination to cruise. However, kids 11 or younger who have been vaccinated may present proof of full vaccination and follow the protocols for vaccinated guests.

Guests who are flying back to the U.S. after their cruise in Europe will no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test to re-enter the country.