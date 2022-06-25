Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Extends Health Protocols on Specific Cruises

Royal Caribbean Extends Health Protocols on Specific Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean has extended the health protocols on their cruise ships through the end of July for all European cruises.

Royal Caribbean’s health and safety Europe protocols have been extended through July 31, 2022.

All Royal Caribbean guests age 12 and older (18 and older if your cruise departs from Stockholm) must present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with the final dose administered at least 14 days before sailing for all cruises in Europe.

Children age 11 or younger do not require COVID-19 vaccination to cruise. However, kids 11 or younger who have been vaccinated may present proof of full vaccination and follow the protocols for vaccinated guests.

Sponsored Links

Guests who are flying back to the U.S. after their cruise in Europe will no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test to re-enter the country.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Extends Health Protocols on Specific Cruises
Previous articleViking’s 9th Ocean Cruise Ship Touches Water for the First Time
Next articleCruise Line’s Longest Cruise Ever Sells Out in Record Time

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

A Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Can Visit Ports for the First Time in 2 Years

Ben Souza -
In a few weeks, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship will be able to visit ports for the first time in two years starting on...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Two Cruise Lines Make Big Change to Future Cruise Credits

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have made a change to the Future Cruise Credits (FCCs) that went into effect on June 1, 2022. From now...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Changing Non-Refundable Deposits Tomorrow

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is making a change to their non-refundable deposits on cruises starting tomorrow, June 1, 2022. The cruise line is discontinuing the Future Cruise...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,746FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

A Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Can Visit Ports for the First Time in 2 Years

Ben Souza -
In a few weeks, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship will be able to visit ports for the first time in two years starting on...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Two Cruise Lines Make Big Change to Future Cruise Credits

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have made a change to the Future Cruise Credits (FCCs) that went into effect on June 1, 2022. From now...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Changing Non-Refundable Deposits Tomorrow

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is making a change to their non-refundable deposits on cruises starting tomorrow, June 1, 2022. The cruise line is discontinuing the Future Cruise...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas, Has Giant Sphere Added To It

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's next new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, will be a new class of ship for the cruise line when the vessel...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Cruise Line’s Longest Cruise Ever Sells Out in Record Time

Ben Souza -
A cruise line announced their longest cruise ever that started at $86,999 per person and the cruise sold out prior to the official opening...

Royal Caribbean Extends Health Protocols on Specific Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has extended the health protocols on their cruise ships through the end of July for all European cruises. Royal Caribbean's health and safety...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share