Viking’s 9th Ocean Cruise Ship Touches Water for the First Time

Viking’s ninth ocean cruise ship, Viking Saturn, touched water for the first time when the ship was floated out of dry dock at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy. Viking Saturn is scheduled to enter service in 2023.

Viking Saturn’s float out marked the next stage in construction for the new cruise ship. The float out of the Viking Saturn began at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time when the Viking team cut a cord that signaled water to flow into the cruise ship’s building dock. Following a two-day process that will set the Viking Saturn afloat, she will then be moved to a nearby outfitting dock for final construction and interior build-out.

“It is always a proud day when a new Viking ship meets water for the first time and moves one step closer to joining her sister ships in our fleet,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Together with Fincantieri, we have built the world’s most elegant ocean vessels—and we look forward to welcoming our first guests on board the Viking Saturn when she is delivered next spring.”

Viking Saturn will be a sister ship to Viking’s eight other ocean cruise ships: Viking Star, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Orion, Viking Jupiter, Viking Venus, Viking Mars, and Viking Neptune.

The cruise ships are nearly identical and carry 930 passengers in 465 cabins.

Viking currently has seven ocean cruise ships in service with Viking Neptune entering the fleet later this year.