Cruise Line’s Flash Sale on Cruises to Alaska, 2nd Guest Sails Free

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises
A cruise line is offering a flash sale on cruises to Alaska where the second guest in a cabin sails for free.  The sale is now live and will run through May 25, 2023.

Celebrity Cruises is offering a one week sale on cruises to the 49th State. This sale is good on 12 week long cruises on Celebrity Millennium that depart from May 26, 2023 through August 18, 2023.

From now through May 25, 2023, book an inside or ocean view cabin on Celebrity Millennium and the second guest in the stateroom sails for free. In addition, you will receive a cruise fare savings of $200 and $250 to spend on board the cruise ship (OBC).

Cruise must be booked May 19 – May 25, 2023 (the “Offer Period”) and applies to Alaska Open Jaw sailings on Celebrity Millennium departing May 26 – Aug. 18, 2023, (the “Offer Cruise”). A promo code is not required to take advantage of this sale.

Cruise onboard credit (“OBC”) for 7 Nights, $250 per stateroom. OBC amount will be credited to guests’ stateroom folios.

For complete terms and detail of this flash sale on cruises to Alaska, visit CelebrityCruises.com or contact your local travel professional.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
