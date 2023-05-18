Royal Caribbean Announces New Cruises in Asia in 2024

Royal Caribbean has announced new cruises in Asia in 2024 with two Quantum class cruise ships sailing in the region.



Royal Caribbean will once again be offering cruises from China in 2024 when Spectrum of the Seas homeports in Shanghai. The cruise ship will sail four and five night cruises to Japan with port stops in Fukuoka, Okinawa, Nagasaki, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Spectrum of the Seas will also sail eight cruises from Hong Kong to Japan, Taipei, China, and Vietnam.

In addition, Anthem of the Seas will sail from Asia for the first time and homeport in Singapore.

Sponsored Links



“This is the moment we – along with Chinese holidaymakers – have been waiting for. Our return to China is an exciting milestone that could only be marked with Spectrum of the Seas, which became a household name with Chinese families and travellers alike when it debuted in Shanghai as the latest and greatest Royal Caribbean ship in 2019,” said Bert Hernandez, senior vice president, International, Royal Caribbean International. “We thank the government of China for establishing a pathway forward and continue to be committed to expanding the cruise industry in a region we have sailed from for more than a decade. This has also opened up a world of opportunities to expand the variety of holidays in Asia, as another award-winning ship sets sail in the region with the introduction of Anthem of the Seas in Singapore.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Spectrum of the Seas from Shanghai – April 2024

Specially designed for Asia, Spectrum of the Seas features an array of restaurants with regionally inspired menus and entertainment, like Hot Pot, Teppanyaki, Sichuan Red, karaoke lounge Star Moment, and original productions like Showgirls at the Royal Theater.

Alongside the familiar comforts is a lineup of adventures only on Royal Caribbean, including skydiving on the RipCord by iFly, scaling more than 270 feet above the ocean on the North Star all-glass observation capsule and The Effectors in the Royal Theater, the cutting-edge, transformative venue that comes alive with performers, robots and more.

And when it comes to luxury, the cruise ship’s exclusive suite enclave has it covered with everything from a two-level, 2,809-square-foot Ultimate Family Suite, featuring an in-suite slide and accommodating up to 11 guests for the ultimate multi-gen family vacation, to private dining, shopping and more.

Anthem of the Seas from Singapore – Late 2024

On Anthem of the Seas, cruisers can look forward to days of play with a variety of experiences to choose from. From lounges and bars to chill at after sunset, such as live music at Latin-themed club Boleros and Brass & Bock – the crowd favorite English pub with a live guitarist and pints of all kinds.

Also on deck is showstopping entertainment and thrills, including Olivier Award-winning musical phenomenon We Will Rock You – featuring a score of killer Queen anthems – and SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea, where guests can enjoy timeless thills like bumper cars.

On the menu is a variety of restaurants and spots to grab a bite, such as Solarium Bistro with its Mediterranean-inspired flavors, American shakes, burgers and more at retro-themed Johnny Rockets; and Cafe Promenade, the all-day cafe.

Popular dining concepts also return to the region, including classic American steakhouse Chops Grille, fresh Japanese fare at Izumi and whimsical dishes designed for all the senses at Wonderland.

These newly announced cruises on Spectrum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas will open for bookings in a few weeks.