Princess Announces New Cruises to the Panama Canal

Princess Cruises has announced new cruises to the Panama Canal in 2024-2025 on three of their cruise ships.

The three Princess ships will offer a total of 26 cruises to the Panama Canal will 24 transits through the new locks and 13 transits through the historic locks. The cruises will visit a total of 23 ports in 11 countries.

One of these cruises is a new 12 day itinerary that includes a partial transit of the Panama Canal and port stops in the Southern Caribbean. For those who want a full transit, there’s a 16 day Ocean-to-Ocean cruise that provides an in-depth exploration of the lock system and access to Panama City

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“Three ships will transit the historic Panama Canal during our upcoming 2024-2025 season offering full transit sailings, ocean-to-ocean or roundtrip options from Ft. Lauderdale,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We’re excited to bring Coral Princess back to the region, returning the ship to her roots where she was christened in the Panama Canal in 2003, by the then president of Panama, Mireya Moscoso.”

Sponsored Links



The only way to go through the Panama Canal is via ship and Princess guests enjoy an immersive experience with onboard destination experts explaining the history and culture of Panama as ships sail through the locks.

Ashore, guests can explore lush rainforests filled with ecological wonders and unique wildlife by visiting a sloth sanctuary on an Animal Planet recommended shore excursion.

Princess Cruises’ all -inclusive packages give guests more value and savings than ever. Guests opting for the popular Princess Plus for just $60 per person per day covering drinks, Wi-Fi and crew gratuities also receive premium desserts (two per day), fitness classes (two per voyage) and unlimited juices, at almost 60% off a retail value of $140 if components are purchased separately.

The upgraded Princess Premier package costs $80 per day but gives guests $257 per day in total amenity value.

The 2024-25 Panama Canal season includes seven desirable UNESCO World Heritage Sites including Spanish Fortifications at Portobelo-San Lorenzo (from Colón), The Archaeological Site and Historic District of Panama, and the Port Fortress, or walled city, of Cartagena