First Look at New Cruise Ship’s 3,000 Sq. Ft. Owner’s Residence

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
When Explora Journeys’ first cruise ship (Explora I) debuts in a few months, the vessel will have a 3,000 sq. ft. Owner’s Residence that will be the best cabin on board the ship.

The Owner’s Residence will be a luxurious living space that spans over 280 sqm (3,014 sq ft), comprising a spacious suite area of 155 sqm (1,668 sq ft) and a 125 sqm (1,345 sq ft) outdoor terrace, complete with an infinity whirlpool and a dining table for eight guests.

Jason Gelineau, Head of Product at Explora Journeys, said “Every aspect of the design of our Owner’s Residence reflects the meticulous curation of all details. We have partnered with renowned brands to provide an unparalleled experience for our guests. Sofas and chairs are by iconic design brands like Knoll and Molteni & C, outdoor furniture is from Manutti, sophisticated lighting solutions are designed by Astep and the luxurious double vanity bathroom is made of precious Calacatta marble. All these incredible details create an elegant, yet effortlessly relaxed European sense of luxury.”

Guests staying in the Owner’s Residence will enjoy dedicated private butler services by the Residence Manager, unpacking and packing services, itinerary and transport planning, as well as private in-suite dining. They will also have unlimited priority reservations for all culinary venues and a complimentary treatment at Ocean Wellness – The Spa.

The Owner’s Residence comes with an extensive range of features and benefits, including a bespoke king-sized bed sleep system, a telescope, fine bed linens from Frette, extensive pillow selection, and a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer.

In addition, guests staying in the Owner’s Residence will enjoy roundtrip home to airport ground transfers, a complimentary pre- or post-journey hotel night, and roundtrip transfers from/to hotel and port.

They will also have one private driver ashore subject to availability, and unlimited priority reservations for all culinary venues.

The Owner’s Residence has a maximum capacity of three guests.

Explora Journeys is a new luxury cruise line from MSC Group.  The cruise line has six cruise ships on order with the first one debuting in July.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
