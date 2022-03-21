Cruise Line Speeds Up Ship Check-In Process to 10 Seconds

167 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Holland America Line is rolling out a new embarkation process that will help speed up the time to takes cruisers to check in and board their cruise ship.



After running a pilot program on their new cruise ship Rotterdam, Holland America Line is rolling out the use of mBark facial recognition and the VeriFLY vaccine verification program in all U.S., Canadian and European homeports.

Using their mobile system, mBark allows guests to check in for their cruise in under 10 seconds. VeriFLY is a mobile app used to verify vaccination and pre-cruise COVID-19 test results.

“Holland America Line continues to look for ways that make the cruising experience better for our guests as we navigate protocols and best practices for today’s travelers,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We recently completed testing with VeriFLY and mBark on a few sailings, and the most common comment from guests was, ‘That’s it?’ because it’s so fast and efficient.”

VeriFLY gives guests the option to upload the required information to the app, including proof of vaccination and test results, providing a way to go through the screening process prior to arrival at the terminal.

Once registration is complete, guests simply need to show the VeriFLY QR code or “pass” (digital or printed) to the check-in agent. VeriFLY has a successful record of serving dozens of airlines, cruise lines, hotels and a variety of industries. The VeriFLY app is available for download at Google Play and the Apple App Store.

VeriFLY launched on the cruise line’s newest cruise ship, Rotterdam, in March and will now roll out to other ships in their fleet by the end of March. All remaining ships will add this feature as they return to cruising.

mBark also will launch with cruise ships as they return to service and will begin in other embarkation ports as the vessels move to new cruising regions.