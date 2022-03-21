Sponsored Links
Cruise News Holland America Line Cruise Line Speeds Up Ship Check-In Process to 10 Seconds

Cruise Line Speeds Up Ship Check-In Process to 10 Seconds

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsHolland America Line
167 Shares
Share167
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Holland America Line is rolling out a new embarkation process that will help speed up the time to takes cruisers to check in and board their cruise ship.

After running a pilot program on their new cruise ship Rotterdam, Holland America Line is rolling out the use of mBark facial recognition and the VeriFLY vaccine verification program in all U.S., Canadian and European homeports.

Using their mobile system, mBark allows guests to check in for their cruise in under 10 seconds. VeriFLY is a mobile app used to verify vaccination and pre-cruise COVID-19 test results.

“Holland America Line continues to look for ways that make the cruising experience better for our guests as we navigate protocols and best practices for today’s travelers,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We recently completed testing with VeriFLY and mBark on a few sailings, and the most common comment from guests was, ‘That’s it?’ because it’s so fast and efficient.”

Sponsored Links

VeriFLY gives guests the option to upload the required information to the app, including proof of vaccination and test results, providing a way to go through the screening process prior to arrival at the terminal.

View Best Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

Once registration is complete, guests simply need to show the VeriFLY QR code or “pass” (digital or printed) to the check-in agent. VeriFLY has a successful record of serving dozens of airlines, cruise lines, hotels and a variety of industries. The VeriFLY app is available for download at Google Play and the Apple App Store.

VeriFLY launched on the cruise line’s newest cruise ship, Rotterdam, in March and will now roll out to other ships in their fleet by the end of March. All remaining ships will add this feature as they return to cruising.

mBark also will launch with cruise ships as they return to service and will begin in other embarkation ports as the vessels move to new cruising regions.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Holland America Line Cruise Line Speeds Up Ship Check-In Process to 10 Seconds
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Releases Protocol Update for Cruises Through May 31
Next articleRoyal Caribbean Moving Cruise Ship From Australia to the U.S.

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

6 Things I Love on Holland America Line’s New Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line's first Pinnacle class ship debuted six years ago and the cruise line now has three of them in service. I've had the...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Sending 6 Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is deploying six cruise ships to sail to Alaska in 2023 and will offer more visits to Glacier Bay than any...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Offering Special Cruise for Naming Ceremony of Rotterdam

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is offering a special cruise for those who want to be a part of the naming festivities for their newest ship...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,501FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

6 Things I Love on Holland America Line’s New Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line's first Pinnacle class ship debuted six years ago and the cruise line now has three of them in service. I've had the...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Sending 6 Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is deploying six cruise ships to sail to Alaska in 2023 and will offer more visits to Glacier Bay than any...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Offering Special Cruise for Naming Ceremony of Rotterdam

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is offering a special cruise for those who want to be a part of the naming festivities for their newest ship...
Read more
Holland America Line

Cruise Line Giving Away 75 Free Cruises to Alaska in 2022

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is giving away 75 free cruises to Alaska as they celebrate their 75th anniversary this year. From now until February 13, 2022,...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Royal Caribbean Moving Cruise Ship From Australia to the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is changing the deployment plans for one of their cruise ships and the vessel will now offer cruises to the Caribbean from...

Cruise Line Speeds Up Ship Check-In Process to 10 Seconds

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is rolling out a new embarkation process that will help speed up the time to takes cruisers to check in and...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
167 Shares
Share167
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share