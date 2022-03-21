Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Moving Cruise Ship From Australia to the U.S.

Royal Caribbean Moving Cruise Ship From Australia to the U.S.

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean is changing the deployment plans for one of their cruise ships and the vessel will now offer cruises to the Caribbean from the U.S.

Royal Caribbean has canceled the upcoming Australian season on Radiance of the Seas.  The cruise ship was scheduled to sail from Sydney from October 2022 through April 2023 after this summer’s Alaska season.

Radiance of the Seas will move to the Gulf and offer cruises to the Western Caribbean from two different homeports, New Orleans and Galveston for the upcoming winter season.

Guests who were booked on one of the canceled cruises on Radiance of the Seas will be offered different options for them to choose from.

Royal Caribbean sent the following message to travel agents notifying them of this new change:

“Royal Caribbean is committed to sharing the latest news and updates with you as soon as they are released. We’ve been reviewing our upcoming 2022-2023 Summer program and as a part of this process, we’ve had to make some updates to our global deployment. Our original plan for Radiance of the Seas was to offer sailings from Sydney, Australia from October 2022 through April 2023. However, Radiance of the Seas will now be sailing from New Orleans, Louisiana and Galveston, Texas!”

Ben Souza
