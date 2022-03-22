Norwegian Cruise Line Raising Service Charges Next Week

Norwegian Cruise Line is raising their onboard service charges (aka daily gratuities/tips) starting on April 1, 2022.



This marks the first increase in daily service charges for Norwegian Cruise Line in two years. For NCL bookings made on or after April 1, 2022, the new rate is as follows for those who prepay their service charges before their sail date:

$20.00 USD per person per day for The Haven and Suites

$18.00 USD per person per day for Club Balcony Suite

$16.00 USD per person per day for all other stateroom types

This is a $1.50 increase for The Haven and Suites and 50 cent increase for all other stateroom types. The daily charge for Club Balcony Suites is staying the same.

Sponsored Links



Guests sailing to Hawaii will be charged an additional 4.275% Pre Paid Service Charge GET Tax.

All guests three years and older are charged the daily service charges on Norwegian cruise ships.

The daily service charge is divided up between staff members including complimentary restaurant staff, stateroom stewards, and behind-the-scenes support staff.