Sponsored Links
Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Raising Service Charges Next Week

Norwegian Cruise Line Raising Service Charges Next Week

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line is raising their onboard service charges (aka daily gratuities/tips) starting on April 1, 2022.

This marks the first increase in daily service charges for Norwegian Cruise Line in two years.  For NCL bookings made on or after April 1, 2022, the new rate is as follows for those who prepay their service charges before their sail date:

$20.00 USD per person per day for The Haven and Suites
$18.00 USD per person per day for Club Balcony Suite
$16.00 USD per person per day for all other stateroom types

This is a $1.50 increase for The Haven and Suites and 50 cent increase for all other stateroom types.  The daily charge for Club Balcony Suites is staying the same.

Sponsored Links

Guests sailing to Hawaii will be charged an additional 4.275% Pre Paid Service Charge GET Tax.

All guests three years and older are charged the daily service charges on Norwegian cruise ships.

The daily service charge is divided up between staff members including complimentary restaurant staff, stateroom stewards, and behind-the-scenes support staff.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Raising Service Charges Next Week
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Moving Cruise Ship From Australia to the U.S.

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line’s New Ships Will Have 35 Restaurants and Lounges

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima class cruise ships will not only have 35 restaurants and lounges, but the cruise line is also completely revamping...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

When Each Norwegian Cruise Ship Will Resume Cruises

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line currently has 10 cruise ships back in service with another seven scheduled to resume cruises over the next few months. NCL's recently...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Making Masks Optional Next Month

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that they will make masks optional next month as well as allow younger unvaccinated children to sail on their...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,503FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line’s New Ships Will Have 35 Restaurants and Lounges

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima class cruise ships will not only have 35 restaurants and lounges, but the cruise line is also completely revamping...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

When Each Norwegian Cruise Ship Will Resume Cruises

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line currently has 10 cruise ships back in service with another seven scheduled to resume cruises over the next few months. NCL's recently...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Making Masks Optional Next Month

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that they will make masks optional next month as well as allow younger unvaccinated children to sail on their...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Ship, Norwegian Viva

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a new cruise ship that will debut in the summer of 2023. Norwegian Viva will be the cruise line's...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Norwegian Cruise Line Raising Service Charges Next Week

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is raising their onboard service charges (aka daily gratuities/tips) starting on April 1, 2022. This marks the first increase in daily service...

Royal Caribbean Moving Cruise Ship From Australia to the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is changing the deployment plans for one of their cruise ships and the vessel will now offer cruises to the Caribbean from...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share