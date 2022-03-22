Sponsored Links
Carnival Offering $1 Cruises for Kids

Carnival Offering $1 Cruises for Kids

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Carnival Cruise Line is offering a 72 hours sale where kids can sail on one of their cruise ships for just $1.
Carnival cruise ships

Carnival Cruise Line has more kids sail with them each year than any other cruise line. They are now offering cruises starting at just $169 per person and kids for just $1.

This 72 hour sale from Carnival Cruise Line includes the following:

  • Up to 40% off cruise fares
  • Kids can sail in interior rooms for just $1
  • Offer good on select cruises through September 2022
  • Deal ends on March 23, 2022
  • View Prices on Carnival Cruises

Offer is applicable in guarantee categories IS/OV/BL only. Carnival will assign the stateroom at a later time.

Offer is applicable on select sailings through September 2022. Offer is applicable on new bookings made between 12:00 AM on March 21, 2022 and 11:59 PM on March 23, 2022. Please request rate code P3P.

Offer is for the cruise fare only and does not include Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses. Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses range from $74.49 to $426.86, and are assessed on a per guest basis for all guests according to the itinerary.

For complete terms and details, visit Carnival.com or contact your local travel agent.

Ben Souza
Carnival Offering $1 Cruises for Kids
Previous articleNorwegian Cruise Line Raising Service Charges Next Week

