MSC Cruises Is Now the Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1

MSC Cruises has partnered with Formula 1 to be the official Global Partner starting with the upcoming 2022 season.



The multi-year deal, which began at the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2022, will see Swiss-based MSC Cruises, one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing cruise lines, become the Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1.

MSC Cruises and Formula 1 are collaborating to bring some of cruise line’s most technologically advanced and glamorous cruise ships port-side during select Grand Prix weekends, enabling MSC Cruises’ impressive fleet to complement the high-end experience of Formula 1 and drive global visibility for its brand.

As global leaders in their respective fields, MSC Cruises will also unite with Formula 1 to continue to drive toward sustainable change. Both companies have committed to becoming Net-Zero Carbon and are pioneering state-of-the-art environmental technologies and solutions.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, gave the following statement about this new partnership with MSC Cruises: “We are thrilled to announce MSC Cruises as a new Global Partner of Formula 1, bringing together two truly global brands. It is a perfect partnership with both of us focused on delivering the best experience for our fans and customers globally and combining entertainment, luxury, and service. We are both committed to sustainable solutions, and MSC’s insight and expertise perfectly complement our global offering and will continue to enhance our brand.”

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman commented: “There is a strong shared ambition between us and F1 as we are both committed to investing in research to accelerate the development and adoption of next-generation technologies – both maritime and environmental in our case – to build the future of our industries in a sustainable way. We are both working to continuously improve environmental performance with a clear vision to build a lasting legacy for future generations. We are looking forward to developing our relationship together as this exciting season unfolds.”