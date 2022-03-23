Royal Caribbean Brings Back Kids Cruise for Free

Royal Caribbean is bringing back kids cruise for free with their latest cruise deals that kick off on March 24, 2022 for cruises that depart through April 2023.



Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with more cruise ships in their fleet than any other line. They recently celebrated their newest and largest ship start up cruises, Wonder of the Seas.

This five day sale from Royal Caribbean includes the following:

30% off every guest

Up to $550 in savings on cruises that depart April 22, 2022 and later

Kids cruise for free

Crown & Anchor Society members enjoy an exclusive bonus of up to $50 in onboard credit

Redeem Future Cruise Credits and receive another bonus of $100 in onboard credit

Free upgrades on select Oasis of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, and Navigator of the Seas cruises in 2022

Offer valid from March 24-28, 2022

The kids sail free offer is good on three night and longer cruises departing between June 1, 2022 – April 30, 2023.

Up to $550 off provides instant savings of up to $550 USD/$700 CAD per stateroom on select cruises departing on or after April 24, 2022. Savings amount varies by category booked and sailing length: On sailings 5 nights or less, $75 savings for Interior and Ocean View, $100 for Balconies and $200 for Suites; on sailings 6 nights or longer, $100 savings for Interior and Ocean View, $150 for Balconies and $400 for Suites.

For complete terms and details, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your local travel professional.