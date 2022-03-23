Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Brings Back Kids Cruise for Free

Royal Caribbean Brings Back Kids Cruise for Free

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean is bringing back kids cruise for free with their latest cruise deals that kick off on March 24, 2022 for cruises that depart through April 2023.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with more cruise ships in their fleet than any other line. They recently celebrated their newest and largest ship start up cruises, Wonder of the Seas.

This five day sale from Royal Caribbean includes the following:

  • 30% off every guest
  • Up to $550 in savings on cruises that depart April 22, 2022 and later
  • Kids cruise for free
  • Crown & Anchor Society members enjoy an exclusive bonus of up to $50 in onboard credit
  • Redeem Future Cruise Credits and receive another bonus of $100 in onboard credit
  • Free upgrades on select Oasis of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, and Navigator of the Seas cruises in 2022
  • Offer valid from March 24-28, 2022
  • View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

The kids sail free offer is good on three night and longer cruises departing between June 1, 2022 – April 30, 2023.

Sponsored Links

Up to $550 off provides instant savings of up to $550 USD/$700 CAD per stateroom on select cruises departing on or after April 24, 2022. Savings amount varies by category booked and sailing length: On sailings 5 nights or less, $75 savings for Interior and Ocean View, $100 for Balconies and $200 for Suites; on sailings 6 nights or longer, $100 savings for Interior and Ocean View, $150 for Balconies and $400 for Suites.

For complete terms and details, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your local travel professional.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Brings Back Kids Cruise for Free
Previous articleMSC Cruises Is Now the Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1
Next articlePrincess Cruises Rolling Out “Deal or No Deal” on All Cruise Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Moving Cruise Ship From Australia to the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is changing the deployment plans for one of their cruise ships and the vessel will now offer cruises to the Caribbean from...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Releases Protocol Update for Cruises Through May 31

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has released their health protocol update for cruises that depart through May 31, 2022. The cruise line previously announced that all guests...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Launches Royal Caribbean Hotels

J. Souza -
If you're looking for an easy way to book a hotel before or after your Royal Caribbean cruises, the cruise line has launched a...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,502FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Moving Cruise Ship From Australia to the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is changing the deployment plans for one of their cruise ships and the vessel will now offer cruises to the Caribbean from...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Releases Protocol Update for Cruises Through May 31

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has released their health protocol update for cruises that depart through May 31, 2022. The cruise line previously announced that all guests...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Launches Royal Caribbean Hotels

J. Souza -
If you're looking for an easy way to book a hotel before or after your Royal Caribbean cruises, the cruise line has launched a...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Updates Shore Excursion Rules for Most Cruise Ports

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has updated their shore excursion rules and will now allow all passengers to get off cruise ships and explore freely on their...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Princess Cruises Rolling Out “Deal or No Deal” on All Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
When Princess Cruises' newest ship debuts this weekend, it will have the popular TV game show "Deal or No Deal" on board. Discovery Princess, Princess...

Royal Caribbean Brings Back Kids Cruise for Free

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is bringing back kids cruise for free with their latest cruise deals that kick off on March 24, 2022 for cruises that...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share