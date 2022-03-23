Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Rolling Out "Deal or No Deal" on All Cruise Ships

Princess Cruises Rolling Out “Deal or No Deal” on All Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
When Princess Cruises’ newest ship debuts this weekend, it will have the popular TV game show “Deal or No Deal” on board.

Discovery Princess, Princess Cruises’ fifth and final Royal class cruise ship, will sail her maiden voyage on March 27, 2022 out of Los Angeles.  Passengers will be able to play “Deal or No Deal” with the chance to win a free cruise or up to $1,000.

The popular game show is also available on Sky Princess, Regal Princess, and Majestic Princess with the cruise line planning on rolling it out on all of their ships.

In partnership with TimePlay, an award-winning entertainment company with a deep history of awakening audiences through interactive games, “Deal or No Deal” takes place on the Princess Theater stage of the new Discovery Princess during every voyage. This exhilarating experience offers contestants the chance to play and deal for cash or free cruises in a suspenseful contest of nerves and raw intuition.

“‘Deal or No Deal’ offers a unique combination of entertainment and gamification that allows our guests to spectate or participate, in an extremely high-quality and realistic live experience of the popular TV game show,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience, Princess Cruises. “This new interactive game show adds to the already impressive lineup of memorable entertainment offerings to be enjoyed on our new Discovery Princess.”

Guests can play along with their “case card” with a buy in ranging from $25-$50, as well as be one of two contestants—selected at random—who play live on stage for a chance to win up to $1,000. Guests in the audience who have purchased a game card are also working towards achieving eight matches to win up to $1,000 or even a free cruise.

“We are delighted to be working with the Princess team to offer this popular game show as a new, interactive experience on board the amazing Discovery Princess,” said Aaron Silverberg, head of destination gaming for TimePlay.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Princess Cruises Rolling Out "Deal or No Deal" on All Cruise Ships
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Brings Back Kids Cruise for Free

Princess Cruises Rolling Out “Deal or No Deal” on All Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
When Princess Cruises' newest ship debuts this weekend, it will have the popular TV game show "Deal or No Deal" on board. Discovery Princess, Princess...

Royal Caribbean Brings Back Kids Cruise for Free

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is bringing back kids cruise for free with their latest cruise deals that kick off on March 24, 2022 for cruises that...
