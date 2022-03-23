Carnival’s New Cruise Ship Will Have a Miami-Themed Zone

Carnival Cruise Line’s new cruise ship that will debut in November, Carnival Celebration, will have a Miami-themed zone. The ship will also homeport in the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.



The Miami-themed zone on Carnival Celebration will be called 820 Biscayne after the address for Carnival’s original headquarters.

On Deck 8, in the same location as La Piazza on sister ship Mardi Gras, 820 Biscayne will feature a similar layout and venues but with influences and design elements that reflect the urban-meets-laid back vibes of Miami, perfect for relaxing and people watching or enjoying fresh sea air and ocean views.



Bringing Miamian food and beverage offerings to the fleet, 820 Biscayne will feature:

Bar 820 – A half inside, half outside retro-inspired bar that will feature a “vintage cool” design with grab-and-go Cuban and specialty coffees for early risers on their way outside for some morning sunshine, as well as Miami-inspired tropical frozen drinks and creative martinis day and night.

Deco Deli – Designed as a nod to Miami’s Art Deco mecca with colorful fonts and signage, the space will serve more than the classic deli sandwiches with an expanded menu that also highlights Miami staples including the Cubano (pork, ham, swiss cheese and mustard), a croqueta sandwich (ham and cheese croqueta, shaved ham and pickles), and pan con lechon (slow cooked pulled pork, melted onion and mojo sauce) all on Cuban bread.

Miami Slice – Continuing to give Carnival guests the 24-hour pizza they know and love, the always-popular walk-up spot will offer authentic, fresh-from-the-oven and hand-tossed slices of cheesy goodness amid a contemporary and vibrant décor reminiscent of the late-night eateries on Miami’s bustling Ocean Drive.

Throughout this zone, guests will experience a unique take on Miami, combining elements from its past with its present. From beautiful artwork to fun photo opportunities like posing with flamingoes on skateboards, guests will feel like they’re truly walking around the ‘305.’

Guests can still expect to find their favorites in this zone like Rudi’s Seagrill, which was introduced on Mardi Gras, and Cucina del Capitano, which will be redesigned with a new look and feel that reflects the sleek and airy restaurants often found in Miami, as well.

Carnival Celebration will be the second Carnival Cruise Line ship to be powered by a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion system, part of Carnival Corporation’s green cruising platform, and will include an award-winning roller coaster at the top of the ship.

Carnival Celebration will debut in November from the redesigned state-of-the-art Terminal F at PortMiami, the line’s third terminal at the port and its largest in South Florida. The terminal will be among the first to be shore-power ready in 2023.