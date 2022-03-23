Carnival Cruise Ships Visit Grand Cayman for First Time in 2 Years

For the first time in over two years, Carnival cruise ships visited Grand Cayman, one of the most popular cruise ports in the Caribbean.



Carnival Paradise and Carnival Sunrise arrived in Grand Cayman today, marking Carnival Cruise Line’s return to the popular Caribbean island.

A third Carnival cruise ship, Carnival Glory, will visit Grand Cayman on Thursday.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement: “We are delighted to return to Grand Cayman and to offer guests an opportunity to experience all of this port’s beauty once again. On behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank all our partners in Grand Cayman for working with us to make this opportunity possible.”

Carnival Cruise Line will have its entire fleet back in service by this summer, completing an impressive and successful restart of its guest operations and setting the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry.