Royal Caribbean Releases Protocol Update for Cruises Through May 31

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean has released their health protocol update for cruises that depart through May 31, 2022. The cruise line previously announced that all guests regardless of vaccination status can now explore on their own in most Caribbean ports.

Royal Caribbean’s health protocols for cruises out of U.S. ports through the end of May 2022 are as follows.

All guests 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before sailing. Guests under the age of 12 years, who are considered fully vaccinated, should follow the guidance for vaccinated guests below. Children with one dose of a vaccine do not count as fully vaccinated.

Pre-Cruise: All guests 2 years and older must present a negative COVID-19 test result prior to boarding the cruise ship.

  • Vaccinated guests ages 12 years and over: PCR or antigen test must be taken no more than two days prior to sailing.
  • Unvaccinated children ages two to 11 years: PCR test must be taken no more than three days prior to sailing — but not on boarding day. Antigen tests are not accepted for unvaccinated guests.
  • No testing required for guests under age two.
  • Pre-cruise testing costs and scheduling are the guest’s responsibility.

Instead of a negative pre-cruise test, a Certificate of Recovery and a positive PCR test taken between 11-90 days prior to our sail date can be provided to sail on Royal Caribbean cruise ships. This only replaces the pre-cruise test and not vaccination requirements.

Unvaccinated guests ages two to 11 years will take a complimentary test for COVID-19 during check-in.

For cruises that are five nights or longer, unvaccinated guests ages two to 11 years will take a complimentary antigen test prior to debark. Sailings longer than 10 nights may have additional onboard testing requirements.

For departures on or after March 18, 2022: All guests, regardless of vaccination status, may visit most ports freely or book a shore excursion. A few ports still require an excursion to go ashore, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are optional for fully vaccinated guests. Royal Caribbean expects unvaccinated children to continue wearing masks indoors and in crowded settings. Masks are required for all children age 2 and older while at the Adventure Ocean youth program. Guests under 2 do not have to wear a mask at any time.

Previous venue restrictions based on vaccination status have been lifted and there are no longer areas of cruise ships designated for vaccinated guests only. The entire ship is open to all.

Royal Caribbean’s complete health protocols for all home ports can be found on their website or you can contact your local travel professional for more information.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
