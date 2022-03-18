Construction Kicks Off on Carnival Cruise Line’s New Mega Ship

384 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the first piece of steel being cut on their new mega ship that will debut next year, Carnival Jubilee. Carnival Jubilee will be Carnival Cruise Line’s 3rd Excel class ship. The cruise ship will debut in November 2023 and sail cruises to the Caribbean from Galveston, Texas.



The steel cutting ceremony, a maritime tradition, was made uniquely celebratory by Carnival Jubilee’s shipbuilders, as confetti and a champagne toast heightened the excitement of starting construction on the world’s latest fun ship.

“It’s our birthday and with today’s steel cutting for Carnival Jubilee, this is a great way to honor the accomplishments of Carnival Cruise Line’s first 50 years and to celebrate the excitement ahead,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line’s president.

The 182,800 gross ton cruise ship is part of the Carnival Cruise Line ’s Excel-class design first delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

“This is the first ship Meyer Werft is building for Carnival Cruise Line and the first time a ship design has been transferred from Meyer Turku to Meyer Werft, which shows our flexibility,” said Jan Meyer, Meyer Werft’s managing director.

Carnival Jubilee will be an important enhancement to the vibrant set of cruise offerings out of Galveston which has established Carnival as the industry leader in the Texas cruise market. She’ll share many of the same exciting experiences already thrilling guests on Mardi Gras, including the award-winning BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea. The cruise ship will also have unique experiences that will only be found on this vessel.

Carnival Jubilee is sister ship to Mardi Gras, which sails from Port Canaveral, Fla. and has quickly become one of the most popular ships in cruising, as well as Carnival Celebration, which will be based in Miami beginning later this year.

Excel-class ships run on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology platform. Carnival Corporation pioneered the introduction of LNG fuel in the passenger cruise sector as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and emissions reduction.

Carnival Jubilee will offer week long Western Caribbean cruise vacations from the Port of Galveston beginning November 18, 2023 with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Honduras.