Royal Caribbean Launches Royal Caribbean Hotels

If you’re looking for an easy way to book a hotel before or after your Royal Caribbean cruises, the cruise line has launched a new hotel booking engine.



The new booking engine is called Royal Caribbean Hotels and is powered by Priceline.com. It offers exclusive rates for those who are booked on a Royal Caribbean cruise. There are thousands of hotels listed in all of Royal Caribbean’s embarkation and debarkation ports around the world.

Adventure seekers who have booked a Royal Caribbean cruise can seamlessly arrange hotel accommodations that are pre-filtered based on the number of travelers in their group, the cruise departure or arrival city, and dates.

Options can also be further customized by preferences, such as the hotel rating, amenities and specific location within the city.

Whether planning a long-awaited vacation or an impromptu getaway, Royal Caribbean Hotels minimizes the time spent planning to maximize every moment of vacations.

Royal Caribbean Hotels is now available to vacationers living in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and their travel advisors.

You can find Royal Caribbean Hotels on the cruise line’s website and travel agents can access it by logging into CruisingPower.com.