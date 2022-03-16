Viking Christened Eight New River Ships Today

A sign that the cruise industry is getting back to normal, Viking christened eight new river cruise ships today including four smaller ships that can dock near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.



Four of Viking’s Longships were christened in Amsterdam via a live video feed and four ships in Paris with the Eiffel Tower serving as a backdrop. Viking is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and will also be launching cruises on the Mississippi River this summer.

Viking purposely built four of the ships smaller than their standard Longships so they can fit at a dock that is within walking distance to the Eiffel Tower. The ships are 10 meters shorter than their Longships and carry 22 less passengers. You can see photos of these new ships here.

Viking can now dock closer to the Eiffel Tower than any other cruise line with an exception for one other cruise line that has the space right next to Viking. Viking will have exclusive rights to this dock for 16 years giving their guests the easiest access to one of the most popular landmarks in all of the world.

Sponsored Links



The eight new Longships that Viking christened today and their godmothers are:

Viking Gersemi* – Karryn Christopher

Viking Gymir* – Alma Deutscher

Viking Edgir* – Helen Deutscher

Viking Hervor* – Brenda Hunsberger

Viking Radgrid – Dr. Janie Deutscher

Viking Kari – Kari Garmann

Viking Skaga – Muriel Wilson

Viking Fjorgyn – Ghislaine Wood

Ships marked with an asterisk were docked in Amsterdam and are Viking’s standard 135 meter Longships.

“As we mark 25 years of sailing the iconic waterways of the world, it is always a proud day when we welcome new ships to our fleet and offer more opportunities for curious travelers to explore the world in comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Today we are especially pleased to honor eight talented and accomplished individuals as godmothers of our newest river ships, and we look forward to the start of another season of European river voyages.”

Viking also announced a new holiday sailing, the 8-day Christmas on the Seine, sailing roundtrip from Paris. Available during the holiday season beginning in 2022, guests will sail through Normandy’s snow-covered countryside while enjoying the festive Christmas markets.

Guests can select from holiday-centric shore excursions such as baking homemade gingerbread at the 850-year-old Abbaye du Valasse or attending a festive Christmas ornament making workshop in Rouen. Onboard, guests will enjoy special holiday-themed festivities including regional dining specialties, seasonal treats and more.

From now through March 31, 2022, Viking is offering special savings plus airfare from $599 on all 2022 and 2023 departures of Paris & the Heart of Normandy. Call Viking toll free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel agent for details.