First Look at Viking’s New Ships for the Seine River in France

Viking is christening eight new Longships this week including four that were specifically built to cruise on the Seine River in France. Viking has secured a prime dock location for easy access to the Eiffel Tower.



I am currently staying on Viking Radgrid for the next five nights. After the ship’s christening tomorrow, we will sail a three night mini cruise to sample part of the itinerary and excursions offered on Viking’s cruises from Paris.



Here is a first look at this new river cruise ship from Viking. The ship is slightly smaller than Viking’s standard Longships. It carries 168 passengers, 22 less than Longships. Once you step on board, you would never even know it’s slightly smaller.

The lounge and bar on Viking Radgrid.



The main atrium area has a library, some seating, and two 24/7 coffee stations. The coffee stations have muffins and croissants during breakfast hours and cookies throughout the day.

The restaurant where breakfast, lunch, and dinner is served.

The Aquavit Terrace is a second option for those who want a more casual meal and also offers al fresco dining on the ship’s bow.

I am staying in cabin #319, a balcony on the 3rd deck of the longship.

Video walkthrough of my cabin #319:

The bathroom has heated floors and decent sized shower.

The top deck of the ship. It’s raining and cloudy today so all of the loungers are covered up.

A look at some of the current health protocols on the ship.