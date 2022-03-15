Sponsored Links
Ships Viking First Look at Viking's New Ships for the Seine River in France

First Look at Viking’s New Ships for the Seine River in France

By Ben Souza
0
ShipsViking
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Viking is christening eight new Longships this week including four that were specifically built to cruise on the Seine River in France.  Viking has secured a prime dock location for easy access to the Eiffel Tower.

Viking’s new Longships built specifically for the Seine River in France. Viking has secured premium docking space near the Eiffel Tower.

I am currently staying on Viking Radgrid for the next five nights. After the ship’s christening tomorrow, we will sail a three night mini cruise to sample part of the itinerary and excursions offered on Viking’s cruises from Paris.

Here is a first look at this new river cruise ship from Viking. The ship is slightly smaller than Viking’s standard Longships. It carries 168 passengers, 22 less than Longships. Once you step on board, you would never even know it’s slightly smaller.

The lounge and bar on Viking Radgrid.

Sponsored Links

The main atrium area has a library, some seating, and two 24/7 coffee stations. The coffee stations have muffins and croissants during breakfast hours and cookies throughout the day.

The restaurant where breakfast, lunch, and dinner is served.

The Aquavit Terrace is a second option for those who want a more casual meal and also offers al fresco dining on the ship’s bow.

I am staying in cabin #319, a balcony on the 3rd deck of the longship.

Video walkthrough of my cabin #319:

The bathroom has heated floors and decent sized shower.

The top deck of the ship. It’s raining and cloudy today so all of the loungers are covered up.

A look at some of the current health protocols on the ship.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Ships Viking First Look at Viking's New Ships for the Seine River in France
Previous articlePrincess Cruises Adds Two More Homeports This Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Viking Cruises

Viking Mississippi Floated Out 3 Months Before Debut

Ben Souza -
Viking's new cruise ship for the Mississippi River, Viking Mississippi, completed a construction milestone this week when the vessel touched water for the first...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking Kicks Off Successful Start On Expedition Cruises to Antarctica

Ben Souza -
Viking is celebrating their 25 anniversary this year and they are now sailing to all seven continents after the successful debut of their new...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking’s Newest Ship for the Nile River Touches Water for the First Time

Ben Souza -
Viking's newest cruise ship for the Nile River, Viking Osiris, completed a construction milestone this week when the vessel was floated out of dry...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,491FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Viking Cruises

Viking Mississippi Floated Out 3 Months Before Debut

Ben Souza -
Viking's new cruise ship for the Mississippi River, Viking Mississippi, completed a construction milestone this week when the vessel touched water for the first...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking Kicks Off Successful Start On Expedition Cruises to Antarctica

Ben Souza -
Viking is celebrating their 25 anniversary this year and they are now sailing to all seven continents after the successful debut of their new...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking’s Newest Ship for the Nile River Touches Water for the First Time

Ben Souza -
Viking's newest cruise ship for the Nile River, Viking Osiris, completed a construction milestone this week when the vessel was floated out of dry...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking’s Newest Cruise Ship, Viking Neptune, Touches Water for First Time

Ben Souza -
Viking's newest ocean cruise ship, Viking Neptune, touched water for the first time this week when the vessel was floated out of dry dock. The...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

First Look at Viking’s New Ships for the Seine River in France

Ben Souza -
Viking is christening eight new Longships this week including four that were specifically built to cruise on the Seine River in France.  Viking has...

Princess Cruises Adds Two More Homeports This Year

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises will be offering cruises out of two more U.S. homeports later this year as the cruise line has announced new cruise ship...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share