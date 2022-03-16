Sponsored Links
Cruise News Cruise Line's 6 Month Cruise Sells Out in 30 Minutes

Cruise Line’s 6 Month Cruise Sells Out in 30 Minutes

By J. Souza
Cruise News
A cruise line sold out their 180 day cruise in 30 minutes after cabins opened for bookings. The six month cruise will sail around the world in 2024.

Oceania Cruises’ Around the World in 180 Days cruise will take place on their cruise ship Insignia. The sell-out of this cruise and the enthusiastic response to the four Asia-Pacific voyages resulted in a new single-day booking record for the cruise line that surpasses the previous record set in September 2021 by almost 12%

While world cruises typically attract legions of loyal repeat guests, Oceania Cruises’ 2024 world cruise saw almost half of all bookings come from first-time, new-to-brand guests, and 42% of the guests sailing on the current 2022 Around the World voyage rebooked for the 2024 voyage.

This furthers a booking trend the cruise line has seen steadily emerging during the past year with some booking periods and promotions recording new-to-brand booking levels of more than 50%. Additionally, 18% of 2024 world cruise guests opted to extend their voyage to a total of 196 days.

“The tremendous response from our loyal repeat guests and new first-time guests alike continues to illustrate the epic pent-up demand for immersive, destination-focused cruises and the strong allure of our acclaimed small-ship experience that features The Finest Cuisine at Sea and an unmatched reputation for service from our warm and welcoming staff,” added Sherman.

Oceania Cruises has also seen exceptional demand for its 2023 Europe and North America collection of voyages with bookings on longer, grand voyages that span multiple weeks or months, going from strength to strength.

To satisfy demand from consumers and travel advisors who are booking further out, the line will be opening a full year of voyages spanning from October 2023 to December 2024 on May 4th. The line also noted the historically strong response from travel advisors who provided the majority of bookings.

J. Souza
Jon got hooked on cruising after his first cruise on his honeymoon, and today he is always looking for cruise deals and reading information about the cruise industry. Jon lives in the foothills of North Carolina and wishes there were a cruise port that far inland. Jon can be reached at [email protected]
Cruise News Cruise Line's 6 Month Cruise Sells Out in 30 Minutes
Viking Christened Eight New River Ships Today

Ben Souza -
A sign that the cruise industry is getting back to normal, Viking christened eight new river cruise ships today including four smaller ships that...

Royal Caribbean Updates Shore Excursion Rules for Most Cruise Ports

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has updated their shore excursion rules and will now allow all passengers to get off cruise ships and explore freely on their...
