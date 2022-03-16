Sponsored Links
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Updates Shore Excursion Rules for Most Cruise Ports

Royal Caribbean Updates Shore Excursion Rules for Most Cruise Ports

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has updated their shore excursion rules and will now allow all passengers to get off cruise ships and explore freely on their own with a few port exceptions.

Starting for cruises that depart on or after March 18, 2022, all guests on Royal Caribbean cruise ships will be able to visit ports freely regardless of vaccination status.

Ports of call excluded from this update, which will require a tour to go ashore regardless of vaccination status, are Barbados, Falmouth, St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Vincent.

Since cruises resumed, many ports required those who were unvaccinated to book an excursion through the cruise line if they wanted to get off the ship. These “bubble” tours were required for anyone who had an unvaccinated person their group (if they wanted to get off of the ship).

The cruise line’s private islands were an exception to this rule.

Starting on Friday, this will no longer apply except for the five previously mentioned ports of call in the Caribbean.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
