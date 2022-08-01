Cruise News MSC Cruises Cruise Line Says Goal Is To Open Cruises to Everyone

Cruise Line Says Goal Is To Open Cruises to Everyone

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
MSC Cruises is the latest cruise line to update their health and safety protocols for cruises that sail from U.S. ports. In their latest statement, the cruise line said that their goal is relax testing and vaccination requirements and to open cruises to all guests.

MSC Cruises newest update will go into effect with cruises that depart from U.S. ports on August 8, 2022. While vaccination will still be required at this time, the cruise line said their goal is to open cruises to all guests as testing and other protocols are relaxed in the future.

The three new changes made by MSC Cruises to their health and safety protocols are as follows.

1. Unvaccinated guests 2 years and older must show proof of a lab-administered negative COVID-19 viral test (NAAT or antigen) taken within 3 days of embarkation for all cruises from U.S. ports. MSC Cruises recommends unvaccinated guests to test within 1 day of departure, when possible.

2. Fully vaccinated guests sailing 6 nights or longer from U.S. ports must show proof of a lab-administered negative COVID-19 viral test (NAAT or antigen) taken within 3 days of embarkation. MSC Cruises recommends vaccinated guests to test within 1 day of embarkation, when possible.

3. For fully vaccinated guests sailing 5 nights or less from U.S. ports, COVID-19 testing within 3 days of embarkation is recommended, but not required.

MSC Cruises’ current vaccination requirements will remain in place for sailings from U.S. port. All guests 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

MSC Cruises recommends that fully vaccinated guests receive booster doses when eligible to do so, per CDC recommendations. MSC Cruises crew are fully vaccinated and regularly tested.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise Line Says Goal Is To Open Cruises to Everyone
