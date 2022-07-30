Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Will Offer More Itineraries Than Ever From North America in...

Princess Cruises Will Offer More Itineraries Than Ever From North America in 2023-24

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Princess Cruise has announced their 2023-2024 cruises from North America and the cruise line will offer more itineraries than ever before.  During this season, Princess will sail 47 different itineraries on more than 210 cruises.

New for the 2023-24 season are Sapphire Princess’ two South Pacific Islands & Hawaii cruises roundtrip from Los Angeles featuring “More Ashore” late-night stays in Honolulu and Tahiti, and for the first time ever visiting Fiji, along with a pair of Hawaii cruises with overnight stays in Honolulu on Discovery Princess – the ship’s first-ever sailings to the Aloha State.

Princess Cruises will also sail again from Galveston with a series of voyages on Regal Princess providing guests with hassle-free drive or fly options for enjoying the sun-splashed islands of the Western Caribbean.

In addition to sailing from Galveston, the 2023-24 Americas program will offer passengers a broad spectrum of departure points for roundtrip voyages including Los Angeles, Ft. Lauderdale, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver, as well as one open-jaw departure from New York.

“No one can match our unique combination of unparalleled itinerary choices with the authentic, personalized MedallionClass experience that makes a Princess cruise so special and memorable. So whether you’re looking for a quick Caribbean getaway or a ‘bucket list’ trip to the South Pacific – or anything in between – Princess has got you covered,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Princess cruise ships will sail to the following destinations from North America in 2023-24:

  • The Caribbean (Caribbean Princess, Emerald Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Regal Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sky Princess)
  • Hawaii & Tahiti (Crown Princess, Diamond Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess)
  • Mexico (Crown Princess, Diamond Princess and Discovery Princess)
  • California Coast (Crown Princess, Discovery Princess (newest ship) Grand Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess)
  • Panama Canal (Emerald Princess, Island Princess and Ruby Princess)

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleNorwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Ship With the Longest Racetrack at Sea

