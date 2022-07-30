Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Ship With the Longest Racetrack...

Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Ship With the Longest Racetrack at Sea

By Ben Souza
0
Norwegian Cruise Line celebrated the addition of the newest cruise ship in their fleet this week, Norwegian Prima.  Norwegian Prima is the first of six new Prima class cruise ships from NCL and has the longest racetrack at sea.

This milestone marks the arrival of the first ship in NCL’s Prima Class that will see six new ships delivered through 2027. Present at the landmark event was Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd; Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line; Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri; as well as other notable NCLH and Fincantieri executives.

At 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and with capacity for 3,100 guests, Norwegian Prima is designed to put guests first. The cruise ship features wide-open spaces, thoughtful and stunning design, and a variety of brand and industry-first experiences.

Norwegian Prima lays claim as the most spacious new cruise ship in the contemporary category and offers the most outdoor deck space and expansive accommodations of any new build. The variety of elevated experiences and epicurean delights include the cruise line’s first upscale open-air food hall, Indulge Food Hall; the largest and first three-level racetrack at sea on the Prima Speedway as well as The Drop, the world’s first freefall dry slide offering a 10-story plunge experience that reaches more G-forces than an accelerating F1 race car.

Other onboard standouts include Ocean Boulevard, which wraps around the entire deck; that’s over 44,000 square feet/4,000 meters long, allowing guests to connect to the ocean while enjoying alfresco dining and elevated experiences.

Guests will enjoy the ultimate in relaxation via Infinity Beach, boasting two stunning infinity pools which are positioned close to water-level to take in the vastness of the ocean with uninterrupted views as well as Oceanwalk, where two glass bridges make guests feel as though they are walking on air over the water.

View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Prima will enter service in August and will be the first major cruise ship christened in Iceland, commencing her eight-day inaugural voyage in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik on August 27,2022, sailing to Amsterdam.

Global popstar Katy Perry, who serves as Norwegian Prima’s Godmother, will fulfil the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming the ship, as well as performing during the christening ceremony.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleLargest Cruise Line Will Allow Some Unvaccinated to Sail on Their Cruise Ships
Next articlePrincess Cruises Will Offer More Itineraries Than Ever From North America in 2023-24

