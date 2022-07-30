Largest Cruise Line Will Allow Some Unvaccinated to Sail on Their Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has announced a few health protocol changes and will begin to allow some unvaccinated passengers to sail on their cruise ships.



Royal Caribbean announced two new changes that will go into effect for cruises that depart on August 8, 2022 and later. One change is in regards to testing and one will allow some unvaccinated to sail with the cruise line for the first time since early 2020.

Starting with cruises that depart on August 8, vaccinated guests will no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test for cruises that are five nights or less. A negative test will be required for all unvaccinated guests and for everyone on cruises six nights and longer.

Secondly, Royal Caribbean will begin to allow unvaccinated guests who are 12 years and older if they have a certificate of recovery within 90 days of the cruise.

Michael Bayley, the President and CEO of Royal Caribbean, said in a Facebook post that Royal Caribbean cruise ships will typically sail with 80%+ of passengers vaccinated.

All crew members on Royal Caribbean ships will continue to be fully vaccinated and boosted when eligible.

He went on to say that the cruise line will evaluate these new changes and will discuss further changes with the destinations that Royal Caribbean visits. The intention of Royal Caribbean is to further relax testing requirements.

Royal Caribbean said that they will provide details on these new protocols during the first week of August.