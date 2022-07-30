Cruise News Royal Caribbean Largest Cruise Line Will Allow Some Unvaccinated to Sail on Their Cruise...

Largest Cruise Line Will Allow Some Unvaccinated to Sail on Their Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has announced a few health protocol changes and will begin to allow some unvaccinated passengers to sail on their cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean announced two new changes that will go into effect for cruises that depart on August 8, 2022 and later.  One change is in regards to testing and one will allow some unvaccinated to sail with the cruise line for the first time since early 2020.

Starting with cruises that depart on August 8, vaccinated guests will no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test for cruises that are five nights or less.  A negative test will be required for all unvaccinated guests and for everyone on cruises six nights and longer.

Secondly, Royal Caribbean will begin to allow unvaccinated guests who are 12 years and older if they have a certificate of recovery within 90 days of the cruise.

Sponsored Links

Michael Bayley, the President and CEO of Royal Caribbean, said in a Facebook post that Royal Caribbean cruise ships will typically sail with 80%+ of passengers vaccinated.

All crew members on Royal Caribbean ships will continue to be fully vaccinated and boosted when eligible.

He went on to say that the cruise line will evaluate these new changes and will discuss further changes with the destinations that Royal Caribbean visits.  The intention of Royal Caribbean is to further relax testing requirements.

Royal Caribbean said that they will provide details on these new protocols during the first week of August.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Largest Cruise Line Will Allow Some Unvaccinated to Sail on Their Cruise...
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Makes a Few Changes to Pre-Cruise Testing
Next articleNorwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Ship With the Longest Racetrack at Sea

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Has First Block Laid at Shipyard

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built and the vessel's first block was laid this week at...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Adds to Two More Cruise Ships to My Royal Cruise

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has added cruises on two more of their cruise ships to the cruise line's My Royal Cruise platform. My Royal Cruise is a...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Extends Health Protocols on Specific Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has extended the health protocols on their cruise ships through the end of July for all European cruises. Royal Caribbean's health and safety...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,796FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Has First Block Laid at Shipyard

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built and the vessel's first block was laid this week at...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Adds to Two More Cruise Ships to My Royal Cruise

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has added cruises on two more of their cruise ships to the cruise line's My Royal Cruise platform. My Royal Cruise is a...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Extends Health Protocols on Specific Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has extended the health protocols on their cruise ships through the end of July for all European cruises. Royal Caribbean's health and safety...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

A Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Can Visit Ports for the First Time in 2 Years

Ben Souza -
In a few weeks, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship will be able to visit ports for the first time in two years starting on...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Princess Cruises Will Offer More Itineraries Than Ever From North America in 2023-24

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruise has announced their 2023-2024 cruises from North America and the cruise line will offer more itineraries than ever before. During this season,...

Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Ship With the Longest Racetrack at Sea

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line celebrated the addition of the newest cruise ship in their fleet this week, Norwegian Prima. Norwegian Prima is the first of...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share