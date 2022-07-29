Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Few Changes to Pre-Cruise Testing

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Few Changes to Pre-Cruise Testing

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has made three changes to pre-cruise testing that was required before boarding one of their cruise ships.

Carnival Cruise Line has required all guests to bring a negative COVID-19 with them on embarkation day to board one of their cruises. America’s Cruise Line has made a few changes on cruises that will depart August 4, 2022 through December 21, 2022.

The three changes are as follows:

1. There will now be no pre-cruise testing required for fully vaccinated guests booked on Carnival cruises with itineraries five days or less.

2. Pre-cruise testing for itineraries six days or longer can be conducted three (3) days before departure.

3. There will be no in-terminal testing for unvaccinated guests on day of departure, but all unvaccinated guests ages 2 and older must provide proof of a negative result of a lab-administered or supervised self-administered antigen COVID test taken within three (3) days before embarkation.

The above changes will apply to Carnival cruises that are five days or less from August 4, 2022 through the end of the year.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s New Cruise Ship Debuting in 2023 Reaches Construction Milestone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's new ship with a roller coaster that will debut next year, Carnival Jubilee, completed a construction milestone this week with the...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Couple Sails 1,000th Night on Carnival Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
A husband and wife sailed their 1,000th night on Carnival cruise ships during a recent sailing on Carnival Pride. Robert and Nancy Houchens, a retired...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Creates Sign-Up Page For New Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has created a new sign-up page on their website for those wanting to be the first to know about a cruise...
Read more

Princess Cruises Will Offer More Itineraries Than Ever From North America in 2023-24

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruise has announced their 2023-2024 cruises from North America and the cruise line will offer more itineraries than ever before.  During this season,...

Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Ship With the Longest Racetrack at Sea

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line celebrated the addition of the newest cruise ship in their fleet this week, Norwegian Prima.  Norwegian Prima is the first of...
