Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Few Changes to Pre-Cruise Testing

Carnival Cruise Line has made three changes to pre-cruise testing that was required before boarding one of their cruise ships.



Carnival Cruise Line has required all guests to bring a negative COVID-19 with them on embarkation day to board one of their cruises. America’s Cruise Line has made a few changes on cruises that will depart August 4, 2022 through December 21, 2022.

The three changes are as follows:

1. There will now be no pre-cruise testing required for fully vaccinated guests booked on Carnival cruises with itineraries five days or less.

2. Pre-cruise testing for itineraries six days or longer can be conducted three (3) days before departure.

3. There will be no in-terminal testing for unvaccinated guests on day of departure, but all unvaccinated guests ages 2 and older must provide proof of a negative result of a lab-administered or supervised self-administered antigen COVID test taken within three (3) days before embarkation.

The above changes will apply to Carnival cruises that are five days or less from August 4, 2022 through the end of the year.