Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's New Port Can Have Two Ships A Day Visit

Carnival Cruise Line’s New Port Can Have Two Ships A Day Visit

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is building a new cruise port in the Bahamas and the port will have a pier that will be able to accommodate two of their largest ships at the same time.

This past week, Carnival Cruise Line met with the Grand Bahama Business Community regarding the new port that will open in 2024.

The Carnival Grand Bahama cruise port destination broke ground in May on the south side of the island, where it will serve as a gateway to Grand Bahama. Representing an investment of $200 million, the port destination will offer Carnival guests a uniquely Bahamian experience with exciting features and amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach, a nature reserve and an interior pool feature, as well as Bahamian-operated retail, food and beverage options for Carnival Cruise Line guests to enjoy.

Upon completion, the cruise pier will be able to accommodate two of Carnival’s Excel-class ships simultaneously, such as the 5,282-passenger Mardi Gras, which debuted in 2021 as the Carnival’s largest and most innovative ship and North America’s first cruise ship powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, which will begin sailing from PortMiami later this year.

Sponsored Links

“The Grand Bahama Cruise Port represents a tremendous opportunity as we partner with the local community to create jobs and build a business relationship that will have both immediate and long-term benefits,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The Bahamas has been a valued partner and vibrant destination for Carnival for 50 years, and we are grateful for the ongoing support from the government of The Bahamas, Ministry for Grand Bahama and Grand Bahama Port Authority. We look forward to seeing the new port come to life, generating an estimated 1,000 local jobs throughout its development, construction and ongoing operation, and ultimately creating a one-of-a-kind experience for Grand Bahama visitors from around the world.”

Additional details on the design, features and the name of the cruise port destination will be revealed in the coming months, and Carnival Cruise Line will continue to keep local businesses informed about progress and opportunities on the project website www.carnivalgrandport.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's New Port Can Have Two Ships A Day Visit
Previous articleCruise Line Says Goal Is To Open Cruises to Everyone

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Few Changes to Pre-Cruise Testing

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has made three changes to pre-cruise testing that was required before boarding one of their cruise ships. Carnival Cruise Line has required...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s New Cruise Ship Debuting in 2023 Reaches Construction Milestone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's new ship with a roller coaster that will debut next year, Carnival Jubilee, completed a construction milestone this week with the...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Couple Sails 1,000th Night on Carnival Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
A husband and wife sailed their 1,000th night on Carnival cruise ships during a recent sailing on Carnival Pride. Robert and Nancy Houchens, a retired...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,797FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Few Changes to Pre-Cruise Testing

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has made three changes to pre-cruise testing that was required before boarding one of their cruise ships. Carnival Cruise Line has required...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival’s New Cruise Ship Debuting in 2023 Reaches Construction Milestone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's new ship with a roller coaster that will debut next year, Carnival Jubilee, completed a construction milestone this week with the...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Couple Sails 1,000th Night on Carnival Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
A husband and wife sailed their 1,000th night on Carnival cruise ships during a recent sailing on Carnival Pride. Robert and Nancy Houchens, a retired...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Creates Sign-Up Page For New Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has created a new sign-up page on their website for those wanting to be the first to know about a cruise...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line’s New Port Can Have Two Ships A Day Visit

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is building a new cruise port in the Bahamas and the port will have a pier that will be able to...

Cruise Line Says Goal Is To Open Cruises to Everyone

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is the latest cruise line to update their health and safety protocols for cruises that sail from U.S. ports. In their latest...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share