Carnival Cruise Line’s New Port Can Have Two Ships A Day Visit

Carnival Cruise Line is building a new cruise port in the Bahamas and the port will have a pier that will be able to accommodate two of their largest ships at the same time.



This past week, Carnival Cruise Line met with the Grand Bahama Business Community regarding the new port that will open in 2024.

The Carnival Grand Bahama cruise port destination broke ground in May on the south side of the island, where it will serve as a gateway to Grand Bahama. Representing an investment of $200 million, the port destination will offer Carnival guests a uniquely Bahamian experience with exciting features and amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach, a nature reserve and an interior pool feature, as well as Bahamian-operated retail, food and beverage options for Carnival Cruise Line guests to enjoy.

Upon completion, the cruise pier will be able to accommodate two of Carnival’s Excel-class ships simultaneously, such as the 5,282-passenger Mardi Gras, which debuted in 2021 as the Carnival’s largest and most innovative ship and North America’s first cruise ship powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, which will begin sailing from PortMiami later this year.

“The Grand Bahama Cruise Port represents a tremendous opportunity as we partner with the local community to create jobs and build a business relationship that will have both immediate and long-term benefits,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The Bahamas has been a valued partner and vibrant destination for Carnival for 50 years, and we are grateful for the ongoing support from the government of The Bahamas, Ministry for Grand Bahama and Grand Bahama Port Authority. We look forward to seeing the new port come to life, generating an estimated 1,000 local jobs throughout its development, construction and ongoing operation, and ultimately creating a one-of-a-kind experience for Grand Bahama visitors from around the world.”

Additional details on the design, features and the name of the cruise port destination will be revealed in the coming months, and Carnival Cruise Line will continue to keep local businesses informed about progress and opportunities on the project website www.carnivalgrandport.com.