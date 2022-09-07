Cruise News Cruise Line Offering Free Cruises for Active/Veteran Military, First Responders, and Teachers

Cruise Line Offering Free Cruises for Active/Veteran Military, First Responders, and Teachers

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
A cruise line has announced a new “Heroes Sail Free” program that offers complimentary cruises to the Bahamas for members of the military, first responders, law enforcement officers, and educators.

Margaritaville at Seas is inviting U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators to enjoy one free cruise fare to the Bahamas. A first for the cruise industry, this unprecedented offer invites these frontline heroes to enjoy a microvacation to the islands. The program is coordinated through a partnership with GovX.com, the largest military and government e-commerce site exclusively for military and first responders.

“Welcome aboard heroes, with a big Fins Up thank you for your service,” said singer, songwriter, and best-selling author, Jimmy Buffett. “Now we feel honored to serve you—at sea.”

The cruise line’s flagship vessel, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, features gourmet food and beverage options, including JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, along with pools, retail stores, a St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, among other services and amenities.

The cruise ship also offers onboard leisure activities and entertainment, including the Casino Margaritaville and Stars on the Water Theater, home to the “Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show,” written and produced by Jimmy Buffett and acclaimed producer Frank Marshall.

Program Details

  • Must be a verified member through the GovX ID platform
  • Free Ocean View Upgrades through October 4, 2022
  • Up to 2 Qualified Members per stateroom
  • Taxes, Fees and Gratuities not included.
  • One sailing per member, per year.

To book their free cruise, U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators must visit MargaritavilleatSea.com/offers/heroessailfree/.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Adding 2 More Cruise Ships to New Platform

