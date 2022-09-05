Royal Caribbean Adding 2 More Cruise Ships to New Platform

Royal Caribbean is adding two more cruise ships to their My Royal Cruise platform later this year.



Starting with cruises on or after November 3, 2022, My Royal Cruise will be available for Spectrum of the Seas. Two days later, it will be available for sailings on Brilliance of the Seas. All existing bookings on these two cruise ships will be seamlessly and automatically transferred.

My Royal Cruise makes it easy for those who have a Royal Caribbean cruise booked to add on extras that include:

Shore excursions

Beverage packages

Internet packages

Dining reservations

Spa treatments

Onboard activities and more

Other great features of My Royal Cruise include securely stored credit card information for faster purchasing, plus a weekly planner view to easily glance at your daily schedule on your cruise.

My Royal Cruise can be accessed by logging into your account on RoyalCaribbean.com. You will receive a personalized homepage displaying different options that are available for your cruise.

Royal Caribbean is rolling out My Royal Cruise to the cruise ships across their fleet. It is currently available on Mariner of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas, Vision of the Seas, and Explorer of the Seas.