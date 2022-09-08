Carnival Cruise Ship Heads Off on the Cruise Line’s 2nd Longest Cruise Ever

A Carnival cruise ship is heading back to its homeport in Sydney for the first time in almost three years and the 23 day cruise will be the second longest in Carnival Cruise Line’s history.



Carnival Splendor completed its deployment from Seattle and is now making her way back to her homeport in Sydney, Australia. Carnival Splendor will become the first Carnival cruise ship to resume cruises in Australia on October 1, 2022.

On Tuesday, September 6, a Sail Away party on the cruise ship’s top deck kicked off a 23 day transpacific Carnival Journeys cruise. Guests from all around the world, including many from Australia, will visit six amazing ports across Fiji and Hawaii before arriving in Sydney on September 30, 2022.

The 23 day cruise is the second longest in Carnival Cruise Line’s history. The longest Carnival cruise was a 24 day cruise in 2019 which also took place on Carnival Splendor. That cruise went from Long Beach to Singapore and had a total of 17 sea days.

Carnival Splendor’s first cruise from Sydney will depart on October 1, a milestone which coincides with Carnival Cruise Line’s 10th year of operations in Australia. Carnival Splendor will operate year-round from Sydney and offer a range of itineraries.

In November, Carnival Luminosa will join the Carnival fleet and complete the cruise line’s two-ship deployment to Australia with sailings from Brisbane.