Carnival Cruise Ship Heads Off on the Cruise Line’s 2nd Longest Cruise Ever

By Ben Souza
A Carnival cruise ship is heading back to its homeport in Sydney for the first time in almost three years and the 23 day cruise will be the second longest in Carnival Cruise Line’s history.

Carnival Splendor completed its deployment from Seattle and is now making her way back to her homeport in Sydney, Australia.  Carnival Splendor will become the first Carnival cruise ship to resume cruises in Australia on October 1, 2022.

On Tuesday, September 6, a Sail Away party on the cruise ship’s top deck kicked off a 23 day transpacific Carnival Journeys cruise. Guests from all around the world, including many from Australia, will visit six amazing ports across Fiji and Hawaii before arriving in Sydney on September 30, 2022.

The 23 day cruise is the second longest in Carnival Cruise Line’s history. The longest Carnival cruise was a 24 day cruise in 2019 which also took place on Carnival Splendor.  That cruise went from Long Beach to Singapore and had a total of 17 sea days.

Carnival Splendor’s first cruise from Sydney will depart on October 1, a milestone which coincides with Carnival Cruise Line’s 10th year of operations in Australia. Carnival Splendor will operate year-round from Sydney and offer a range of itineraries.

In November, Carnival Luminosa will join the Carnival fleet and complete the cruise line’s two-ship deployment to Australia with sailings from Brisbane.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Opens Bookings on Cruise Ship They Are Acquiring

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has opened cruises for bookings on Carnival Luminosa, a cruise ship that they are acquiring from sister cruise line Costa Cruises. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Few More Changes to Testing

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has issued a new update and made a few more changes to pre-cruise testing on their cruise ships. These new changes go...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Bringing Back Fan Favorites on New Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back some fan favorites on their new cruise ship that will debut later this year in Miami, Carnival Celebration. Just...
Read more

Ben Souza -
A Carnival cruise ship is heading back to its homeport in Sydney for the first time in almost three years and the 23 day...

Cruise Line Offering Free Cruises for Active/Veteran Military, First Responders, and Teachers

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" program that offers complimentary cruises to the Bahamas for members of the military, first...
