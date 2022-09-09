Carnival Cruise Line Making 3 Changes to Cruises Next Month

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they will be making three changes to cruises in October that will effect room service and prices of WiFi on Carnival cruise ships.



Carnival Cruise Line will be adding more options to room service on an à la carte basis, while maintaining a complimentary breakfast offering each morning.

Effective with all cruises departing on or after October 1, 2022, Carnival will be rolling out the expanded room service menu across their fleet. In addition to the complimentary breakfast selections, the cruise line will be adding choices which reflect what they believe will meet more guest preferences.

Breakfast will from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM and offer complimentary continental choices with à la carte selections. From 10:00 AM to 6:00 AM, à la carte selections will be available for room service.

Secondly, Carnival Cruise Line will resume their popular Dr. Seuss Green Eggs & Ham Breakfast, a family favorite event where you can enjoy a fantastical feast with The Cat in the Hat and Friends starting on October 1, 2022.

The third and last change is that WiFi prices on Carnival cruise ships will be going up on October 1. WiFi purchases made before the price change effective on October 1st will be at the current rates. Carnival said that impact of rising costs is the reason for this change.

Carnival Cruise Line has yet to update their website with price hikes. Cruise Fever will update this article when Carnival releases the increased WiFi prices.