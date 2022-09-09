Holland America Line Adds 73 Day Cruise Around Africa in 2023

Holland America Line has added a 73 day cruise around Africa that will visit 26 ports in 22 countries and territories in 2023.



Departing October 10, 2023, guests will explore 26 ports in 22 countries and territories with four overnight calls, including two nights at Cape Town, South Africa. Numerous safari and wilderness opportunities highlight the journey. The cruise will take place on board Zuiderdam and will sail roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

“Our guests like to explore the world in the comfort of a Holland America Line cruise, and our Grand Voyages allow them to travel internationally, while departing from domestic ports,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “Our Grand Africa Voyage focuses on this one region, so our guests are able to have a complete cultural immersion into the African lifestyle. From shore excursions that best showcase each port to menus that feature local cuisine and wines, we want our guests to return home feeling like their cruise was delivered in the most authentic way.”

Africa is a continent of countless splendors and awe-inspiring experience. Travelers on the Grand Africa Voyage are in for an adventure full of golden vistas, rolling grasslands and pristine beauty.

Wonder at the incredible wildlife on safari, savor the finest wines in South Africa, marvel at the imperial cities in the north and take in the incredible flora and fauna.

73 days. Departs October 10, 2023, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale aboard Zuiderdam on a clockwise navigation around the continent.

4 overnight calls: Aqaba, Jordan; Cape Town, South Africa (two nights); Zanzibar, Tanzania; and Victoria, Seychelles.

6 evening departures: San Juan, Puerto Rico; Souda, Crete; Safaga, Egypt; Richards Bay, South Africa; Walvis Bay, Namibia; and Cape Town.

26 ports in 22 countries and territories, in the order of calls: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Tunisia, Greece, Egypt, Jordan, Seychelles, Tanzania, Mayotte, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Senegal, Cape Verde, Puerto Rico.

A memorable daylight transit of the Suez Canal en route to Aqaba for the opportunity to travel to the Lost City of Petra.

Safari and wildlife opportunities include Victoria Falls National Park, Namib Rand Nature Reserve, Etosha Game Reserve, Abuko Nature Reserve, Jozani Forest Reserve, Bandia Wildlife Reserve, Lokobe National Park, the Black Lemur Sanctuary, Kruger National Park, and Zulu Nyala Private Game Reserve.

Two full days at Cape Town, South Africa, to explore Table Mountain, Nelson Mandela’s prison cell, Chapman’s Peak Drive, Cape Winelands and more.

Two shorter segments are available: 46 days from Fort Lauderdale to Cape Town and 27 days from Cape Town to Fort Lauderdale.

Guests who book the full 73-day Grand Africa Voyage by February 24, 2023, receive 3% savings off the cruise-only fare, along with amenities valued at up to $4,110 per person.