Cruise Line Changing 43 Days of an Itinerary for the Safety of Their Guests

A cruise line has announced a change that will affect 43 days of an 124 day cruise that will depart in 2025.

Holland America Line has announced a change to their 2025 Grand World Voyage that will set sail on Zuiderdam. The cruise line said that the reason for the change was in order to prioritize safety and the ship will no longer travel through the Red Sea. They also wanted to give guests booked on the cruise adequate time to plan for the new ports.

The last 43 days of the voyage have been changed and the cruise will now visit one more port than originally planned. It will visit six continents along with 49 ports in 34 countries and territories. The new ports added are in Africa, Europe and a stop in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The chart below shows the altered part of this 124 day cruise and the new ports that the ship will visit.

“The safety of our guests and crew is of the utmost importance, and we have made the decision to avoid the Red Sea after close consultation with global security experts and government authorities,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Making this change now allows us to provide certainty for our guests in preparing for this 124-day trip around the world. The new itinerary was built with guest experience top of mind and maintains exciting European and African destinations with even more ports to explore in the Mediterranean.”

The cruise will have the following six overnight port visits:

Callao, Peru

Easter Island

Papeete, Tahiti

Sydney, Australia

Cape Town

Barcelona, Spain

“Guests joining us for our 2025 Grand World Voyage will be able to immerse themselves in exciting destinations across the globe. Not only will added calls to destinations like Kusadasi grant access to the wonders of Ephesus, but originally scheduled destinations such as Alexandria will allow guests to take in the sights of both the Pyramids of Giza and Sakkara, as well as give them a chance to answer the riddle of the Sphinx,” Bodensteiner said.

Fares for this incredible four month cruise start at $24,999 per person, based on double occupancy. It will depart from Fort Lauderdale on January 4, 2025 and return to South Florida on May 9, 2025.

Those who booked the full 124 day cruise by June 3, 2024 will receive perks worth up to $8,500. This includes onboard credits to spend on the ship, Surf WiFi packages, $500 air credit per person, and complimentary airport transfers.

Some staterooms will receive additional perks like prepaid gratuities, laundry service, and complimentary luggage delivery service.