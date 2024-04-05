Royal Caribbean Announces Multiyear Partnership With Make-A-Wish

Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Announces Multiyear Partnership With Make-A-Wish

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has announced a multiyear partnership with Make-A-Wish. Cruisers can now donate online and participate in Walk for Wishes 5Ks.

Royal Caribbean cruise ships docked at CocoCay

There are numerous ways where cruisers can join in on this commitment with Royal Caribbean and Make-A-Wish. You can see all of them here on Royal Caribbean’s website.

Royal Caribbean is planning special events for wish kids and their families. This includes VIP treatment from start to finish on Royal Caribbean cruise ships, with exclusive experiences, complimentary Wi-Fi, private FlowRider sessions, and more.

On Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, they will have access to the waterpark, a private cabana and a high-flying experience on the Up, Up & Away helium balloon.

“The memories we make with our families and friends on vacation are among the moments that are the most special and impactful, and for wish kids and their families, that very impact can change the course of their lives,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We are thrilled and humbled to partner with Make-A-Wish for years to come. In this partnership, we are in a position to do what we love – delivering memorable vacations – while making a difference in the lives of those at the heart of Royal Caribbean, families, who need it most.”

“As we celebrate World Wish Month, we are grateful to partner with Royal Caribbean International and open a sea of new opportunities for us to fulfill our mission of granting life-changing wishes,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “We know that a wish can chart a new course in these children’s lives, and we look forward to having the opportunity to work together to deliver that life-changing impact.”

The cruise line said that they have plans to announce more details about this partnership at a later date.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
