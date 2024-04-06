Cruise Line Makes It Easier to Catch Your Ship In Florida With New Train Partnership

In Princess Cruises never-ending quest to make it as easy as possible to catch one of their cruise ships, they have partnered with Brightline for a new Rail & Sail program.

This new partnership between Princess Cruises and Brightline will offer convenient train transportation when sailing from two homeports in Florida, Port Everglades and Port Canaveral.

The Rail & Sail program will allow guests to check their luggage at the Brightline station and the bags will be delivered to their cabin on the ship. This Luggage Express service costs $35 per bag and will be available initially on Orlando to Fort Lauderdale trains. The service will be added to Port Canaveral in November.

Guests booked on a Princess cruise can receive special discounts on their train ride, up to 15% on Smart and Premium Rail & Sail packages.

To kick off this new partnership, anyone who books a Princess cruise between now and May 5, 2024 will receive a Brightline credit up to $150 per person for Smart and Premium class. The credit will be as follows:

Inside/Ocean view: $50 per person

Balcony/Deluxe cabins: $100 per person

Mini-suite/Suites: $150 per person

“A Princess cruise is already the best value in travel and this new partnership with Brightline makes it even easier and more enjoyable to sail with us from the top-rated ports in South and Central Florida,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Our guests can just sit back, relax, and let us do the rest, including delivering their luggage directly to their stateroom.”

Once Princess cruisers arrive at the train station after the train ride, a motorcoach will take them straight to the cruise terminal for their cruise.

One of Brightline’s trains has custom designed cars wrapped with Princess branding. It includes the cruise line’s signature seawitch logo and depictions of ports around the world that Princess ships visit.

Brightline riders will also see Princess branding at five of Brightline’s six terminals in Florida.

“Brightline has been connecting travelers to South Florida ports since we began operations in 2018 and cruisers from the beginning have found our train to be the easiest way to start their vacation,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “Today’s partnership with Princess Cruises and this train wrap with the iconic Love Boat branding is yet another example of the connection between cruisers and Brightline.”

Brightline offers 16 roundtrip trains between Orlando and Fort Lauderdale each day.

Brightline trains feature complimentary WiFi and power outlets including USB ports. Premium service adds complimentary snacks and beverages. Premium also gives access to a Premium Lounge.