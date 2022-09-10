Cruise News Atlas Ocean Voyages See Record Sales for Future Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages See Record Sales for Future Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Atlas Ocean Voyages saw a record demand for cruises during the cruise line’s current sale where the second guest in a stateroom sales for free.

The small-ship, yacht-style expedition and cruise line attributed the success to pent-up demand, the unique destination, the exceptional value proposition of yacht-style expeditions, and an irresistible Labor Day holiday offer. Due to the strong response to Atlas’ Labor Day offer, the cruise line is extending the Second Guest Sails Free offer for another week through September 13.

“We are happy to see the incredible results from this extraordinary offer,” said James Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “The response from our travel partners has been phenomenal. I believe the value proposition presented along with our unique yacht-style expedition experience has resonated with future guests. We thank Travel Advisors for their support, expertise and the value they provide to their clients and our future guests.”

Travelers can take advantage of Atlas’ extended Second Guest Sails Free offer and choose among 17 Antarctica expeditions, ranging from nine to 12 nights, and save up to $11,699 per stateroom aboard World Navigator and Atlas’ newest ship, World Traveller.

Departing November 18, 2022, through March 22, 2022, all itineraries cruise roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina, including a special nine-night Chilean Fjords expedition, departing December 12, 2022. Atlas’ Second Guest Sails Free offer is applicable for all new bookings made with deposit from August 31 through September 13, 2022, in a Veranda or Horizon stateroom.

Included for all guests is a scheduled roundtrip charter flight between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Ushuaia; Zodiac safaris and expedition landings; and an Atlas expedition parka as part of their all-inclusive luxurious expedition. All guests are responsible for government taxes and port fees and the Second Guest Sails Free offer is not combinable with other promotions.

On board, guests enjoy highly personalized and attentive service in an intimate setting and Atlas Ocean Voyages’ expansive inclusions, such as globally inspired gourmet cuisine with ever-changing menus; premium wines and spirits, and international beers; prepaid gratuities; emergency medical evacuation insurance and Covid trip-interruption assistance; and L’OCCITANE bath amenities plus stocked mini-bar and Nespresso machine in every room. Each suite and stateroom also include robes, slippers and an expedition binocular for use while on board. Suite guests also enjoy butler service.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
