Another Cruise Line Adds Starlink Internet for Fast WiFi

A second cruise line has added Starlink Internet on their ships for high-speed connectivity at sea.



SeaDream Yacht Club added Starlink on both of their luxury yachts that was part of a $10 million renovation. While Royal Caribbean was the first cruise line to announce the addition of Starlink, SeaDream became the first boutique travel line to add the faster WiFi.

“I am proud to announce that SeaDream is at the forefront of technology, becoming the first boutique travel line to implement Starlink on board. This innovation optimizes our guests’ experience by putting high-speed Internet at their fingertips—so they can stream their favorite entertainment, work remotely, and connect with friends and family back home,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream.

Brynestad added, “The small size of our yachts provides a distinct advantage, in that we can deliver a larger amount of Internet per-person on board—quite possibly making us the fastest Internet on the seas. In the two short months since introducing Starlink, we have received remarkable positive feedback from guests and crew alike.”

Sponsored Links



SeaDream is celebrating their 21st Anniversary and the cruise line just announced a 21% savings on cruises in 2022 and 2023. The family owned cruise line sails to the Caribbean and Mediterranean and visits more intimate ports that larger ship’s can’t access.

SeaDream Yacht Club’s 56-stateroom twin yachts are highly regarded for their 5-star service, award-winning cuisine, and intimate onboard ambiance, with all activities offered in the open air. Their modernizations include numerous touchpoints, with each upgrade designed to align with the desires of today’s luxury traveler.

Under the care of renowned European architects and designers, these meticulously crafted renovations provide guests with state-of-the-art technology, functional and enhanced stateroom space, and luxurious lounging areas on all decks.