Cruise Line Offering 45% Off Cruises for Their 150th Anniversary

Holland America Line is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year and the cruise line is offering reduced cruise fares, lower deposits, and onboard spending money.



The Anniversary Sale is combinable with cruise line’s “Have It All” premium package and Kids Cruise Free promotion. The “Have It All” includes a Signature Beverage Package, shore excursions, specialty dining, and WiFi.

Guests who book eligible cruises receive up to 45% off cruise-only fares with the Anniversary Sale, along with up to $150 onboard spending money per guest depending on stateroom category and length of sailing, and $150 reduced deposits. Bookings must be made by May 4, 2023, to take advantage of the offer. View Best Prices on Holland America Line Cruises

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Sponsored Links



The up to $150 per person onboard spending money for the first and second guests in a stateroom can be put toward a variety of experiences and amenities on their cruise ships. This includes specialty dining, spa treatments, shore excursions, beverages, photographs, souvenirs and more.

“Holland America Line’s 150th anniversary is an opportunity to show our guests how much we appreciate them, whether it’s through special onboard activities or amazing offers like the Anniversary Sale that make cruising with us an even more valuable vacation,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “Our milestone birthday this month is one that few companies ever reach, and we’re taking the year to celebrate Holland America Line and the historical significance of the brand.”

Cruises included in this sale visit the Caribbean, Alaska, Mediterranean, Australia, the South Pacific, Panama Canal, and Hawaii.

For complete terms and conditions of this 150th anniversary sale from Holland America Line, contact your local travel professional or visit HollandAmerica.com.

Holland America Line is one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation.

The cruise line has 11 cruise ships in their fleet that visit nearly 400 ports in 114 countries each year.