Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsHolland America LineCruise Line Offering 45% Off Cruises for Their 150th Anniversary

Cruise Line Offering 45% Off Cruises for Their 150th Anniversary

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Holland America Line is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year and the cruise line is offering reduced cruise fares, lower deposits, and onboard spending money.

The Anniversary Sale is combinable with cruise line’s “Have It All” premium package and Kids Cruise Free promotion.  The “Have It All” includes a Signature Beverage Package, shore excursions, specialty dining, and WiFi.

Guests who book eligible cruises receive up to 45% off cruise-only fares with the Anniversary Sale, along with up to $150 onboard spending money per guest depending on stateroom category and length of sailing, and $150 reduced deposits. Bookings must be made by May 4, 2023, to take advantage of the offer.  View Best Prices on Holland America Line Cruises

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Sponsored Links

The up to $150 per person onboard spending money for the first and second guests in a stateroom can be put toward a variety of experiences and amenities on their cruise ships. This includes specialty dining, spa treatments, shore excursions, beverages, photographs, souvenirs and more.

“Holland America Line’s 150th anniversary is an opportunity to show our guests how much we appreciate them, whether it’s through special onboard activities or amazing offers like the Anniversary Sale that make cruising with us an even more valuable vacation,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “Our milestone birthday this month is one that few companies ever reach, and we’re taking the year to celebrate Holland America Line and the historical significance of the brand.”

Cruises included in this sale visit the Caribbean, Alaska, Mediterranean, Australia, the South Pacific, Panama Canal, and Hawaii.

For complete terms and conditions of this 150th anniversary sale from Holland America Line, contact your local travel professional or visit HollandAmerica.com.

Holland America Line is one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation.

The cruise line has 11 cruise ships in their fleet that visit nearly 400 ports in 114 countries each year.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsHolland America LineCruise Line Offering 45% Off Cruises for Their 150th Anniversary
Previous article
Norwegian Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Test Starlink Internet

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,271FollowersFollow
8,649FollowersFollow
61,600SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share