Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Test Starlink Internet

Norwegian Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Test Starlink Internet

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line is the latest cruise line to test Starlink on one of their cruise ships with plans to roll it out to all NCLH ships.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is currently testing Starlink on Norwegian Breakaway. If trials are successful, Norwegian is targeting to equip seven additional cruise ships with Starlink by year-end, including all three of their exciting new additions this year, Oceania Cruises’ Vista, Norwegian Viva and Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur.

A comprehensive rollout plan is under development and details regarding timeline and availability on specific ships will be communicated once finalized.

In addition to enhancing the guest and crew experience, the extra bandwidth will also allow for more flexibility for onboard services and improve the ship-to-shore connection for operational needs.

“We are thrilled to offer Starlink on board our ships to improve internet connectivity at sea. This initiative is a testament to our continuous quest to find new and innovative ways to enhance the experience for both guests and crew while sailing on our award-winning brands,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO-elect of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Ensuring that this technology meets our high standards of excellence for our guests is incredibly important to us, which is why we are introducing this cutting-edge technology across our fleet in a phased manner. Once deployed, guests and crew will have a faster and more reliable method to stay connected with friends and family including by sharing in real-time the incredible memories they create while at sea.”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineNorwegian Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Test Starlink Internet
Previous article
Princess Cruises Announces Their Longest Cruise Ever in 2025

