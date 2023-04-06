Princess Cruises Announces Their Longest Cruise Ever in 2025

Princess Cruises has announced their longest cruise ever, a voyage that will sail in 2025 and spend 116 days sailing all around the world.



This 116 day cruise on Island Princess will visit 51 ports in 26 countries on six continents. The cruise will visit the Mediterranean, Asia, Australia, Africa, the South Pacific and more and is now open for bookings.

Guests will have the option of embarking in Ft. Lauderdale on January 5, 2025 or in Los Angeles on January 20, 2025. The cruise will visit 27 UNESCO World Heritage Sites that include the pyramids in Egypt, the Ancient Greek City of Ephesus, the Singapore Botanical Gardens, and the Old City of Dubrovnik.

This unique cruise includes an overnight in ultra-modern Dubai, as well as 11 More Ashore late-night calls to enjoy more time to exploring the old town of Cartagena, shopping in Casablanca or making a toast to the nightlife in Sydney.

“We’re highly regarded for our World Cruises and our 2025 voyage promises to be one for the ages as our longest adventure ever offered,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Our expert itinerary planners have assembled an unmatched combination of popular ports and off-the-beaten-path locales for a global journey not found anywhere else.”

World Cruise 2025 early booking benefits are available for guests booking the 116-day roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale or Los Angeles voyages and the 101-day World Cruise option from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale by May 31, 2023.

Benefits include:

Free first class airfare for suites and mini-suites and free economy airfare for guest in a balcony stateroom

Princess Plus – gives guests almost 60% off a retail value of $140 if components are purchased separately

$500 per guest in onboard spending money

4 nights free at a specialty restaurant

Captain Circle Members receive up to $1,000 in savings

51, 50, 65, and 66 day segments of this world cruise are also available to book.

Guests paying in full for the World Cruise by May 31, 2023, receive an additional 5% Future Cruise Credit on their cruise fare.