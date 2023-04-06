Best Disney Cruises in 2024 (Through September)

Disney Cruise Line has recently released more cruises for 2024. So far we have the details for cruises through September of next year, and we have sorted through all of them to find the best cruises offered.

As Disney releases the schedules and bookings for more cruises for the rest of 2024 we will keep this page updated.

Disney currently has 72 different itineraries available in 2024. Prices range from $1,446 for a 2-night cruise in Australia to an $11,298 12-night cruise to the Norwegian fjords.

Here are our top picks for the best Disney cruises for next year.

Disney Cruises in 2024

Best for a short Bahamian getaway

4-Night Cruise from Fort Lauderdale on Disney Magic

This sailing has 11 different date options that run from June to September of 2024.

Starting price for 2: $1,706

$1,706 Itinerary: Port Everglades, Lighthouse Point, Nassau

Port Everglades, Lighthouse Point, Nassau 2024 Dates: June 27, July 11, July 25, August 8, August 22, August 26, September 2, September 9, September 16, September 23, September 30,

Best for Cruise out of Galveston

6-night Western Caribbean Cruise on Disney Magic

This is a one way sailing from Galveston. So while it requires a flight back home after the cruise, rarely does a cruise from Galveston allow you to visit this many ports, especially in 6 days.

Starting price for 2: $2,143

$2,143 Itinerary: Galveston, Texas; Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; San Juan, Puerto Rico



Galveston, Texas; Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; San Juan, Puerto Rico 2024 Dates: April 14

Best for Marvel Day at Sea

5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from Fort Lauderdale on Disney Dream

This is the most affordable option for a Marvel Day at Sea cruise with Disney next year and it makes a stop at Disney’s Castaway Cay.

Starting price for 2: $2,581

$2,581 Itinerary: Fort Lauderdale, FL; George Town, Grand Cayman; Disney Castaway Cay

Fort Lauderdale, FL; George Town, Grand Cayman; Disney Castaway Cay 2024 Dates: January 7, January 21, February 4, February 18, March 3

Best Alaskan Cruise

7-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver on Disney Wonder

This cruise itinerary has sailings from May through September, all stopping at Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan. Disney also offers a 9-Night Alaskan cruise in July and it starts at $5,675.

Starting price for 2: $2,929

$2,929 Itinerary: Vancouver, Glacier Viewing (Stikine Icecap), Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan

Vancouver, Glacier Viewing (Stikine Icecap), Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan 2024 Dates: May 20, June 3, June 17, July 1, July 29, August 12, August 26, September 9, September 16

Best Southern Caribbean Cruise

7-Night Southern Caribbean Cruise from San Juan on Disney Magic

Only one date for this sailing is available, but this is one awesome itinerary sailing out of San Juan, Puerto Rico. If you’d rather visit Aruba and Curacao there’s another sailing for that as well on April 20th.

Starting price for 2: $2,978

$2,978 Itinerary: San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts; St. John’s, Antigua ; Roseau Dominica, Castries, St. Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados

San Juan, Puerto Rico; Basseterre, St. Kitts; St. John’s, Antigua ; Roseau Dominica, Castries, St. Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados 2024 Dates: April 27

Best Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral

7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise on Disney Fantasy

There are 13 sailing dates for this cruise so it should be easy to find one that fits your schedule.

Starting price for 2: $3,210

$3,210 Itinerary: Port Canaveral; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Disney Castaway Cay

Port Canaveral; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Disney Castaway Cay 2024 Dates: March 16, March 30, April 13, April 27, May 11, May 25, June 1, June 22, July 6, August 17, August 31, September 14, September 28,

Best Cruise Out of San Diego

7-Night Mexican Riviera Cruise on Disney Wonder

There’s only one date for this cruise but it sails to some great ports of call like Cabo and Puerto Vallarta.

Starting price for 2: $4,514

$4,514 Itinerary: San Diego, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta

San Diego, Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta 2024 Dates: March 23

Best Mediterranean Cruise from Barcelona

7-Night Mediterranean Cruise on Disney Dream

This cruise has a lower starting price than a 5-night cruise out of the same port in July. There’s also a 7-night cruise in July but it has a starting price of $6,767 right now.

Starting price for 2: $4,522

$4,522 Itinerary: Barcelona, Naples, Rome, Livorno, Monte Carlo

Barcelona, Naples, Rome, Livorno, Monte Carlo 2024 Dates: May 25

Best for a Cruise in Hawaii

10-Night Hawaiian Cruise From Honolulu on Disney Wonder

This one-way cruise starts in Honolulu and ends in Vancouver, Canada.

Starting price for 2: $5,200

$5,200 Itinerary: Honolulu, Kahului, Hilo, Nawiliwili, Nawiliwili, Vancouver (British Columbia), Canada

Honolulu, Kahului, Hilo, Nawiliwili, Nawiliwili, Vancouver (British Columbia), Canada 2024 Dates: March 1

Best Norwegian Fjords Cruise

7-Night Norwegian Fjords Cruise on Disney Dream

There is also a 12-night Norwegian cruise offered by Disney but it has a much higher price point, starting at $11,288. This 7-nighter offers 4 stops in Norway and some amazing views of the fjords.

Starting price for 2: $5,715

$5,715 Itinerary: Southampton, Mekjarvik (Stavanger), Norway; Alesund, Norway; Olden, Norway; Haugesund, Norway

Southampton, Mekjarvik (Stavanger), Norway; Alesund, Norway; Olden, Norway; Haugesund, Norway 2024 Dates: August 5

Best Greek Isles Cruise

9-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles from Barcelona to Spain on Disney Dream

There are two other Greek Isles itineraries in 2024 that may be of interest which are both 7-night sailings. This 9-nighter offers a few more stops along epic destinations in Greece. Disney also has an 11-night Greek Isles cruise on June 24th that starts at $10,970.

Starting price for 2: $7,486

$7,486 Itinerary: Barcelona, Spain; Messina (Sicily), Italy; Santorini, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Naples (Pompeii), Italy; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

Barcelona, Spain; Messina (Sicily), Italy; Santorini, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Naples (Pompeii), Italy; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy 2024 Dates: June 1

Inaugural Cruise to Lighthouse Point

7-Night Lighthouse Point Inaugural Cruise from Port Canaveral on Disney Fantasy

Be among the first to visit Disney’s brand new island retreat at Lighthouse Point. This sailing stops TWICE at Lighthouse Point as well, for double the fun.

Starting price for 2: $7,971

$7,971 Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Lighthouse Point, Disney Castaway Cay, Lighthouse Point

Port Canaveral, Lighthouse Point, Disney Castaway Cay, Lighthouse Point 2024 Dates: June 8

Best Cruise on Disney Wish

4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral on Disney Wish

Disney Wish will be sailing weekly 3 and 4 night itineraries out of Port Canaveral, so all throughout 2024 you can find sailings on this ship. Because it’s the newest ship in the fleet you will pay a premium, but there are 39 sailings to choose from on the 4-nighter and 39 for the 3-nighter.

Starting price for 2: $2,456

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Nassau, Castaway Cay

2024 Dates: 39 dates starting on January 8th through September 30th.

