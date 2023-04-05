Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Reduces Prices on One of Their Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has reduced the prices for cruises to the Caribbean on one of their cruise ships for the 2024 season.

Grandeur of the Seas will sail to the Caribbean from Tampa and Miami in 2024.  The cruise line has lowered prices on these cruises and now start at just $268 per person.

From Tampa, Grandeur of the Seas will offer a variety of four, five, and seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas.  The four night cruises will visit Cozumel while the five nighters will add a port stop in Grand Cayman.

Some four night cruises will visit the Bahamas and the cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

View Best Prices on Cruises on Grandeur of the Seas

From Miami, the cruise ship will sail longer Caribbean cruises that will range from nine to 12 nights. This will allow the ship to visit ports in the Southern Caribbean, Central America, and South America that aren’t available on seven night cruises from Florida.

Grandeur of the Seas is one of the most intimate Royal Caribbean cruise ships.  The 73,000 gross ton ship carries just 1,992 passengers at double occupancy.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News.
