Princess Cruises Changes Itinerary for Total Eclipse Viewing

Princess Cruises Changes Itinerary for Total Eclipse Viewing

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises has changed the itinerary on one of their cruise ships so guests can experience the total eclipse that will take place in 2024.

Princess Cruises has adjusted their 15-day ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal cruise aboard Emerald Princess after selling out the 10-Day Mexican Riviera cruise with Total Solar Eclipse on Discovery Princess.

During the cruise departing Los Angeles on April 5, 2024 sailing to Ft. Lauderdale into the Mexican Riviera, through the Panama Canal and across the western Caribbean, the 3,080-passenger Emerald Princess will catch the total solar eclipse on April 8 between Cabo San Lucas and Huatulco, Mexico.

The itinerary also includes stops in San Juan del Sur Costa Rica, Cartagena, Grand Cayman and Ft. Lauderdale and is on sale now with starting rates of $1,699 per person.

Guests will gather on the top decks and be given special glasses they can wear to safely view the eclipse as astronomy and space exploration enthusiast Fred Cink helps guide their viewing experience.

“This rare occurrence in the cosmos is sure to wow millions but only the smallest fraction will ever experience this phenomenon via the ocean aboard an amazing cruise ship,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess thrives on ensuring our guests have authentic experiences that sometimes become once-in-a-lifetime moments.”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Princess Cruises Changes Itinerary for Total Eclipse Viewing
