Longer Caribbean Cruises Will Be Offered in 2024-2025

Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to add longer cruises with new voyages to the Caribbean in 2024-2025.



Holland America Line’s newly announced Caribbean cruises sail from October 2024 through March 2025 and feature five to 21 day options to the eastern, western and southern regions. Many cruises will also visit the Panama Canal.

Six Holland America Line cruise ships will sail to the Caribbean with the majority of itineraries roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. Two of the new itineraries depart from Boston.

Just about all of these cruises will visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, Half Moon Cay.

“Holland America Line is meeting the desire of our guests who want more immersive experiences, and we’re excited to offer new itineraries and a new departure option for this Caribbean season,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president. “With sailings covering the entire region and combinable itineraries up to 35 days, our Caribbean cruises extend to lesser-visited islands and are among the most diverse in the industry.”

These new longer cruises to the Western Caribbean will offer six, seven, and 10 day options. Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean will range from seven to 11 days. Southern Caribbean cruises will be from nine to 14 days long.

Many of the cruises can be combined to create voyages from 14 to 35 days long.

For a limited time, when you book one of these 2024-2025 Caribbean cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

You also can take advantage of Holland America Line’s Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when select cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises by June 27, 2023, to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.