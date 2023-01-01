All Disney Cruise Ships: Newest to Oldest

Disney Cruise Line currently has five cruise ships in their fleet offering magical vacations to the most popular destinations on earth including the Caribbean, Bahamas, Europe, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Here is a list of every Disney cruise ship from newest to oldest. This list will be updated as Disney expands their fleet over the next few years.

Disney Wish

Disney Wish is the newest cruise ship from Disney Cruise Line and the first of a new class of three vessels. Disney Wish entered service in 2022 and is the largest ship in Disney’s fleet at 144,000 gross tons. The ship can carry 4,000 passengers in a little over 1,250 cabins. The bow, atrium, and aft characters are Captain Minnie, Cinderella, and Rapunzel and Pascal.

Disney Fantasy

Disney Fantasy is the second Dream class ship from Disney Cruise Line and entered service in 2012. The 129,690 gross ton cruise ship can carry up to 4,000 guests. The bow, atrium, and aft characters are Sorcerer Mickey, Mademoiselle Minnie, Dumbo and Timothy Q. Mouse.

Disney Dream

Disney Dream was the first Dream class ship and entered service in 2011. It was the cruise ship to feature an aqua coaster on the top deck. It is 129,960 gross tons in size and carries up to 4,000 passengers. The bow, atrium, and aft characters are Captain Mickey, Admiral Donald, and Sorcerer Mickey.

Disney Wonder

Disney Wonder entered service in 1999 as the second ship in Disney’s fleet. The 84,000 gross tons ship carries up to 2,700 passengers in 875 staterooms. The bow, atrium, and aft characters are Steamboat Willie, Ariel, Donald and Nephews.

Disney Magic

Disney Magic was Disney Cruise Line’s very first cruise ship. The vessel entered service in 1998 and the 84,000 gross ton ship carries up to 2,700 guests. The bow, atrium, and aft characters are Sorcerer Mickey, Helmsman Mickey, and Goofy.

Disney Cruise Line currently has three more cruise ships that will be added to their fleet over the next few years. Two of the cruise ships will be sister ships to Disney Wish. Disney Treasure will debut in 2024 and an unnamed vessel in 2025.

Also in in 2025, Disney Cruise Line will be adding their largest cruise ship to their fleet. The cruise line recently purchased the massive 208,000 gross ton Global Dream that is 75% completed. Disney will modify and finish the ship before it enters service in a few years.

It is expected to homeport somewhere overseas with itineraries to be released at a later time.