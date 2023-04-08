Carnival Offering 49 Cruises to Alaska on 3 Ships in 2023

Carnival Cruise Line will sail 49 cruises to Alaska on three ships this year, including one that will sail in U.S. waters for the first time.



Carnival Miracle will kick off Carnival Cruise Line’s Alaska season on April 23, 2023, from Long Beach, California for a 14-day journey and will then operate from her seasonal homeport of San Francisco, California with 10-day cruises that feature visits to Prince Rupert, B.C., a new destination this season.

From Seattle, Carnival Spirit’s first departure is set for May 2, 2023, and then Carnival Luminosa joins to complete the season’s start on May 4, 2023.

Carnival Cruise Line will operate six, seven and eight day cruises from the Port of Seattle. Destinations during these voyages include the popular ports of Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, as well as Victoria, B.C., and cruising Tracy Arm Fjord.

Ahead of her arrival in Seattle, Carnival Luminosa will take guests on a 23 day Carnival Journeys cruise from Brisbane, Australia, where she has been homeporting since joining the Carnival fleet in November 2022.

Guests sailing on Carnival Luminosa from Seattle will experience many unique features the ship brings to the Carnival fleet, such as a Cloud 9 Spa spanning two decks with one of the fleet’s most expansive thermal areas.

After joining from sister-brand Costa Cruises last year, the ship underwent several enhancements. Like her sisters Carnival Spirit and Carnival Miracle, the ship also features a sky dome over the pool deck, allowing the area to be enjoyed no matter the weather.

“I can’t wait to welcome our guests on board our stunning Carnival Luminosa, as she joins her beautiful sisters, Carnival Spirit and Carnival Miracle, for this year’s Alaska season. There’s no better way to see the awe-inspiring natural wonder of Alaska than by cruise ship, and we anticipate making that happen for more than 100,000 guests this year,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “This season’s start is a good reminder that it’s not too early to plan for next year.”

Carnival Carnival Line has seen an extraordinary response for the upcoming season, and Alaskan sailings for next year are currently open for sale as well.

In 2024, in between two spectacular transpacific cruises that feature visits to Japan and Hawaii, Carnival Luminosa will again join Carnival Spirit to homeport in Seattle, operating seven, eight and fourteen day cruises, and Carnival Miracle will return to San Francisco, California, where ten and eleven day cruises are available.

The cruise three ships will sail 53 cruises during the 2024 season, which will make it Carnival’s largest-ever Alaska deployment.