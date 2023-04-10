Princess Cruises Adding New Signature Seafood Restaurant to Several Ships

Princess Cruises is adding a new signature seafood restaurant, The Catch by Rudi, to several of their cruise ships starting with Enchanted Princess.

The Catch by Rudi will debut on Enchanted Princess when the ship emerges from dry dock later this week. The new seafood restaurant will replace Bistro Sur la Mer and will soon be added to Majestic Princess, Sky Princess, and Discovery Princess. It will be the cruise line’s first restaurant primarily devoted to seafood.

“Chef Rudi is the foremost cruise culinary artist in the world with more than four decades of experience spanning the world’s best cruise lines – Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line, as well as Royal Caribbean and Norwegian American Cruise Line,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Chef Rudi’s creativity, passion and leadership in delivering exceptional experiences down to the finest details that consider guests preferences and tastes will surely make The Catch another “must do.”

Priced at just $39 per person and available as a specialty dining option within the Princess Premier premium add-on package, the restaurant’s menu features The Daily Catch—the freshest, sustainably sourced seafood from local ports of call.

The new restaurant is promising to deliver a one-of-a-kind dining experience, including serving up classic dishes that delight as if they were being encountered for the first time. To that end, each preparation and presentation will be completely unique to guests dining onboard.

“The Catch by Rudi is my way of combining my love of food, seafood and people with my incredible culinary journey at sea and my lifelong history of cooking seafood across the globe to delight Princess guests,” said Sodamin. “I want to deliver a new way to enjoy seafood and a fresh perspective on something they thought they knew. Everything we are doing with The Catch is about ‘catching’ that precious moment we call ‘now’—and doing it in such a memorable and unexpected way that makes you say ‘wow!'”

While the menu is focused primarily on seafood dishes, The Catch by Rudi also features offerings to appeal to every taste and appetite, along with vegetarian dishes, and signature beef classics like steak frites, all presented with the creativity that is distinctively Chef Rudi.

The Catch by Rudi is located across from the guest services desk on Deck 5 on Enchanted Princess, as Sabatini’s moves to Deck 7 in the piazza, where Bistro Sur la Mer was previously located.

The new restaurant concept will be added aboard several other Princess ships including Majestic Princess (May 5) in time for its Alaska Season, Sky Princess (May 7) sailing from Southampton on Scandinavian and Baltic itineraries this summer and in the fall aboard Discovery Princess.